Ozark Christian's men and women's basketball teams competed in the final round of the Midwest Christian College Conference tournament on Saturday at Barclay College in Haviland, Kansas.
The men, seeded second, met with No. 5 Emmaus Bible College for a third-place game and came away with a 93-68 victory. The Ambassadors led 43-32 at halftime.
The women, seeded first, faced off with No. 3 Barclay in the championship and cruised to a 98-57 win. By intermission, the Ambassadors were already looking at a 49-26 lead.
The men's team (18-8) is now perfect in three meetings with the Eagles of Emmaus. The women (21-3) are also perfect in three meetings with the Bears of Barclay.
This also marks 15 consecutive wins for the Ambassador women. They haven't lost since Jan. 10 at Baptist Bible College.
