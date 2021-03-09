For the second consecutive week, Ozark Christian College is the host for national basketball tournaments.
This week, the Ambassadors’ gymnasium is the site for the NCCAA Division II men’s and women tournaments. Action begins Wednesday in the men’s bracket and Thursday in the women’s bracket.
This is the second consecutive year that OCC, in cooperation with the Joplin Sports Authority, has been the host for both national tournaments. Of course, last year’s event was stopped after two games in the second day of action because of COVID-19.
Randall University (Oklahoma) is the top seed in the men’s division. It tips off the tournament at 2 p.m. today against Calvary University.
Other first-round men’s games Wednesday have No. 4 Grace Christian vs. Arlington Baptist at 4 p.m., No. 2 Kansas Christian vs. Southeastern at 6 and No. 3 Johnson (Tennessee) vs. Manhattan Christian at 8.
Men’s consolation bracket games start at 10 a.m. Thursday The semifinals will be played Friday night.
Arlington Baptist is the No. 1 seed in the women’s bracket.
The women’s first-round games are set for Thursday — No. 4 Grace Christian vs. Maranatha at 2 p.m., Arlington Baptist vs. Ozark Christian at 4, No. 2 Pensacola vs. Barclay at 6 and No. 3 Champion Christian vs. Trinity Bible at 8.
Women’s second-round games will be played Friday before the men’s semifinals.
All the finals will be played on Saturday, starting with the women’s fifth-place game at 9 a.m. Championship games are at 1 p.m. for the women and 7:30 for the men.
Last week, the ACCA national tournaments were played at OCC.
Arlington Baptist beat Champion Christian 100-96 in the women’s title game, and Arlington Baptist downed Trinity Bible 88-85 in the men’s third-place game. Baptist Bible knocked off top-seeded Los Angeles College of Divinity 68-60 in the men’s final, but neither of those teams are entered this week.
