Without starting guard, senior, Makenzie Purinton, No. 1 Ozark Christian led from the first possession to the final buzzer as it defeated No. 8 Randall University 63-51 in an opening-round game of the NCCAA Southwest Region tournament on Wednesday night in Moore, Oklahoma.
The Ambassadors (22-3) were outscored in the third and fourth quarters but had built up a large enough lead in the first half that it didn't matter in the end even with Purinton sidelined due to an injury.
OCC got off to a quick start behind an Emmary Williams basket in the lane to make it 2-0. After two missed free throws from the Saints, Clarissa Rice knocked down a shot from around the charity stripe to go up 4-0.
Later in the first, former College Heights standout Emmy Colin buried a 3-pointer to make it 12-5 in favor of Ozark. Former Joplin Eagle Brooke Nice followed Colin up with a triple of her own to give the Ambassadors their largest lead of the quarter at 15-6.
The advantage was 20-12 after one period of play. By halftime, Ozark was leading 36-20.
Randall (4-19) played its best 10 minutes of defense in the third stanza by holding the Ambassadors to just 12 points and inching a little closer at 48-35 entering the fourth.
The Saints got as close as eight points down in the final frame when senior Aloni Taylor made a running hook shot in the lane to make it 56-48 with four minutes to go.
OCC's Lydia Pipins responded immediately with a fifth and final trey of the game to take the advantage up to 11.
The final quarter went to Randall 16-15 but it wasn't enough for a comeback against the top-seeded Ambassadors.
Savannah Been led the hosts with 25 points.
Tara Shaw and Taylor tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively.
OCC was led by Pipins with 20 points behind the strength of five triples. Colin chipped in 16 points and four more treys.
The Ambassadors are back in action at 5 p.m. on Friday for a semifinal matchup with Arlington Baptist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.