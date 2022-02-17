It’s been 94 days since the Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team lost a game.
During that span, the Ambassadors have rattled off 22 consecutive wins — a winning streak that hasn’t happened before in program history.
“I applaud their determination and their willingness every single day,” OCC coach Kyle Wicklund said. “For any team a 22-game winning streak is an impressive feat. Not every team can do that. We’ve had small hiccups in games ... but just their way to rebound out of that and still at the end of the day come out with a victory is huge. So we just try to applaud it.”
“Honestly, No. 1 is Christ,” Wicklund said. “Without him we wouldn’t be where we’re at. and then ... our chemistry. Just the way our girls — not just on the court but off — get along and have relationships and are just bonded relates to how we play on the court. We’re just a very unselfish team and because of that we’ve been able to be successful.”
The last loss OCC suffered was on Nov. 16, 2021, when they fell 50-41 at Central Christian College in McPherson, Kansas. Ozark also dropped its season opener to Neosho Community College.
Three months later, the Ambassadors are sitting at 22-2 (12-0 MCCC) as they head into the Midwest Christian College Conference tournament in Moberly, Mo.
OCC has been led by junior center Kamryn Gentry this season averaging a double-double with 12.2 points per game and 15.6 rebounds per game — both to lead the team. Gentry is also the team’s leader in minutes played with 618 for an average of 28 minutes per game.
Gentry was forced to miss the last two games of the season with personal issues but will be back for the conference tournament.
Sophomore guard Darian Carr averages 12 ppg and a team-best 2.9 assists per game.
Makenzie Purinton also averages double digits in scoring with 10.5 points per contest.
Other notable scorers are: Lydia Pipins (9 ppg), Emmary Williams (8.7 ppg), Emmy Colin (7.7 ppg), Peyton Miller (6.5 ppg), and Taylor Peterson (5.7 ppg).
Peterson doesn’t just score the ball for the Ambassadors. She can fill the stat sheet in multiple ways. The sophomore guard from Frontenac, Kansas, is the second-leading rebounder with five per game. She is also one of five players averaging over two assists per contest.
In terms of on-court experience, Carr is second behind Gentry’s 600-plus minutes with 531 of her own. Carr and Gentry lead an experienced bunch of nine players that received 300-plus minutes in the regular season. Meaning all nine players averaged 18 mpg or more all season. Three played more than 400. Carr and Williams played over 500 minutes.
Ozark’s experienced roster finished the regular season in fifth across the entire National Christian College Athletic Association for average points scored. OCC averaged 75.5 per game while holding opponents to just 53.3. Their points allowed per game was good for first in the NCCAA. The scoring margin of plus-22.2 is third-best in the country.
OCC will look to continue its winning ways on Friday night when they meet fifth-seeded Faith Baptist Bible College at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the tournament. Ozark received a first-round bye after earning the No. 1 seed. Faith Baptist defeated Manhattan Christian College on Thursday night in their first-round matchup 83-72.
“Record is 0-0 now,” Wicklund said. “Tournament time is a completely different time than regular season time and teams bring their best so we have to be bound and determined to work our tails off and do the things that we do well.”
Coach Wicklund likes his team’s mindset and approach as they head into the postseason. A mindset that focuses on the task ahead. Whether that task is a drill at practice, or their next opponent.
“It’s this mindset of not being complacent and being hungry,” Wicklund said. “And during practice all this week the girls really showed that. So hopefully that will replicate into games this weekend.”
Pace of play and just keeping the same gameplan they’ve had all season are two keys that Wicklund mentioned for Friday’s game with Faith Baptist.
OCC MEN
The Ozark Christian men grabbed the third seed in the conference tournament.
They opened play against sixth-seeded Emmaus Bible College.
OCC was able to outlast a see-saw affair 69-66.
The Ambassadors jumped out to a nine-point lead at halftime 33-24.
Emmaus Bible knocked down a 3-pointer with 13:37 remaining in the game to make the score 39-37 in favor of OCC.
And from that moment on the game was neck-and-neck.
With 29.8 seconds left Emmaus had just made two free throws bringing the score to 63-61 in favor of Ozark.
The Ambassadors sunk six consecutive free-throw attempts after that to fend off the pesky Eagles.
OCC will meet No. 2 Barclay College at 4 p.m. on Friday. Barclay defeated Calvary University 82-62 on Thursday.
