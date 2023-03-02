Ozark Christian College pulled away in the second half to overpower the Southwestern Adventist University women 71-54 Thursday in the National Association of Christian College Athletics basketball tournament at OCC.
The Ambassadors, hiking their record to 24-4, expanded a 37-32 halftime lead with a 16-9 third-quarter advantage and 18-13 final-period score.
Emmary Williams and Brooke Nice led OCC with 19 and 13 points, respectively.
The only player in double figures for Southwestern (5-14) was Yunis Balboa with 25 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.