DUBUQUE, Iowa. — The Ozark Christian College women's basketball team can call themselves Midwest Christian College Conference Tournament champions.
With all five starters in double figures, the Ambassadors (15-10) used a deep scoring attack to defeat Barclay (15-5) 75-67 on Saturday afternoon at Emmaus Bible College.
OCC shot 40% (29 of 72) from the field while Barclay shot just 29% (22 of 75). The Ambassadors owned a 40-32 halftime lead that swelled to 62-49 after three quarters.
Kamryn Gentry registered a double-double, scoring 18 points while pulling down 19 rebounds to lead OCC. She shot an efficient 8 of 13 from the field and went 2 of 2 in charities.
Makenzie Purinton added 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists. Peyton Miller, Lydia Pipins and Maddison Schaper scored 10 points apiece for the Ambassadors.
For Barclay, Darian Carr scored a game-high 23 points while Kayleigh Mannering had 16.
OCC MEN 73, EMMAUS 68
The Ambassadors held off Emmaus late to secure a fifth place finish in the MCCC Tournament.
One of the big differences in the game for OCC proved to be points off turnovers. The Ambassadors scored 14 points off ECC's 17 turnovers.
OCC jumped out to a 37-34 lead at halftime and followed that up with a 36-34 second half.
The Ambassadors (8-17) featured four players in double figures — Miles Dressler (16), Caleb Brown (15), Tyler Alarid (13) and Izaya Pena (13).
ECC (2-19) was led by Tyrus Buckner, who had a game-high 24 points. Steven Petkau chipped in 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.