ANKENY, Iowa — The Ozark Christian College women turned a five-point halftime lead into a 24-point advantage by the start of the final stanza on the way to an 81-54 win over Faith Baptist Bible College on Friday.
The Ambassadors led 34-29 at the intermission before outscoring the Eagles 34-15 in the third quarter to cruise to victory.
Ozark Christian shot a blistering 84 percent from the field in the third quarter, knocking down 16-of-19 shots. Adreonna Hughs totaled 13 points in the quarter on six makes, while Jessica Watson was a perfect 4-for-4 shooting for nine points. The Ambassadors limited the Eagles to 5-of-25 shooting in the stanza.
Ozark Christian shot 49 percent from the field, led by Hughes’ game-high 23 points. She added eight rebounds and four assists, and led OCC with seven steals. Watson finished with 17 points, including three makes from the perimeter, three rebounds and two assists. Makenzie Purinton was 7-of-11 shooting for 16 points. She had a team-high eight assists to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Annie Jaycox came off the bench to tally a double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds.
Rachel Kleczka was the standout performer for the Eagles, scoring 16 points off on 7-of-19 shooting, while pulling down a game-high 19 rebounds.
Ozark Christian is back in action today at Emmaus Bible.
Faith Baptist men 84, OCC 75
ANKENY, Iowa — Ozark Christian “got outworked” according to coach Chris Lahm in the Ambassadors’ 84-75 loss to Faith Baptist Bible.
Ozark Christian (4-9, 0-2 Midwest Christian College Conference) trailed by eight at the half and was unable to rally before the final horn.
The Ambassadors shot 42 percent from the field, with Miles Dressler’s 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting leading the way. Dressler added four rebounds and a team-high three blocked shots. Parker Sutton scored 12 off the bench, and Nicholas Sarin put up 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.
Faith Baptist Bible finished with four players in double figures, as the team shot 47 percent from the field. Jayce Goergen scored a team-high 18 points, including 10 free throws.
