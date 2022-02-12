The Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team had a 12-6 advantage before its game even tipped off on Saturday afternoon on the campus of OCC inside the Multipurpose Building.
Their advantage wasn’t on the scoreboard, but rather in the depth chart.
The Ambassadors (22-2, 12-0 MCCC) had 12 players suited up for Saturday’s game against Manhattan Christian College (8-13, 6-6 MCCC). The Thunder had just six.
Just four minutes into the game, OCC’s advantage grew to 12-5 as MCC’s Karrigan Dunstan was injured in the first quarter of action and did not return to the game.
The Ambassadors took care of business in their regular-season finale, winning 93-65 to up their win streak to 22 games.
“We talked a little bit after the game. Some of (the players) didn’t quite realize that we were on a 22-game winning streak,” OCC coach Kyle Wicklund said. “And that’s a testament just to their mindset every day. They’re not thinking about the future, they’re determined on that moment in and of itself.”
“To be on a streak like this is (unprecedented),” Wicklund said. “I mean, not in school history — that I can think of — that a team has gone on a 22-game winning streak. To be a part of that is something special.”
The Ambassadors held a 22-14 lead with 2:26 remaining in the first quarter. They went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter and held a 15-point advantage heading into the second period.
By halftime, all 12 players touched the floor for OCC and 11 of those players scored.
Makenzie Purinton led the way for the Ambassadors with 10 points in just eight minutes of play. Emmary Williams had eight points in just seven minutes of play. Williams buried two 3-pointers in the first half.
OCC led 54-28 at the break.
Despite being limited to just five players for the majority of the game, the Thunder didn’t lay down in the second half.
Manhattan fought back in the third quarter to outscore Ozark 16-12 for the period.
OCC put its foot back on the gas in the fourth period to tally 27 points. A big part of that fourth-quarter surge was on the shoulders of an 11-point performance from College Heights Christian product Emmy Colin.
Colin also knocked down three 3-pointers in the quarter.
“All year long we’ve told that kid (Colin) ‘shoot the ball, shoot the ball, shoot the ball’,” Wicklund said. “She has one of the purest shots on the team and finally these last two games she’s decided to go ahead and do that and it’s showing.”
Colin tallied 17 points against MCC on Saturday and poured in 19 points on Friday night against Barclay College. The sophomore guard played just 19 minutes in both games and hit five 3-pointers in both games.
OCC’s 5-6 guard in Colin seems to be getting hot at the right time.
“It’s going to be crucial for us,” Wicklund said. “To have (Colin) incorporated with all the other pieces that we have is going to set us up very well in the postseason.”
Colin shot 6 for 10 from the field and 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. She was a perfect 4 for 4 in the final stanza and 3 for 3 with the long-range shot.
Along with Colin, four others scored in double digits for the Ambassadors. Peyton Miller, Skylar Clevenger, Purinton, and Taylor Peterson all finished with 10 points. All 12 players for Ozark scored.
MCC was led by Kayleigh Mannering with 22 points and nine rebounds. Tristen Heiden tallied a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Roni Harris scored 19 for the Thunder and Jordan Lewis scored 10 and pulled down 8 rebounds.
OCC’s Kamryn Gentry has sat out the past two games due to personal reasons. Gentry is averaging a double-double on the season.
“Hopefully we’re able to get her back this next week going into the conference tournament,” Wicklund said. “Adding that piece will add 15 rebounds and about 17 points a game back. We’re excited to get her back.”
The Midwest Christian College Conference tournament begins next week on Thursday and runs through Saturday in Moberly, Missouri on the campus of Central Christian College of the Bible.
“We’re not focused on the future,” Wicklund said. We’re not focused on a championship. We’re focused on whatever’s ahead of us, that next task. As long as we can keep that mindset and keep that focus I think great things are going to happen.”
MCC men 84, OCC 73
After handing Manhattan Christian College (19-8, 11-1 MCCC) its first conference loss back on Jan. 28, 84-81, the OCC men looked poised to do it again.
OCC (14-13, 7-5 MCCC) opened the second half with a 16-7 run to take a 52-50 lead with 15:37 remaining in the game. Tyler Alarid converted on a layup to give the Ambassadors the lead.
But that’s when the storm began and the Thunder started to roll to an 84-73 win.
For the next eight-plus minutes, MCC was stingy. Ozark didn’t make another shot until the 7:11 mark when Aason Cross rose up and knocked down a 3-pointer.
By that time the game had turned in favor of the Thunder 69-55. Cross’ basket ended a 19-0 run for Manhattan.
“We turned the ball over too much, we weren’t patient enough,” OCC coach Chris Lahm said. “Manhattan played great defense. We have to execute better against a top-four team in the nation. That run was a killer.”
OCC fought and clawed to stay in it, but never got closer than an 11-point deficit the rest of the game.
MCC was led by Jordan Marshall with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Ferdinand Handy Jr. tallied 14 points while Jeff Butler collected 11 behind three 3-pointers.
Alarid led the Ambassadors with 22. He shot 50% from the floor with an 8 for 16 showing. He was just over 50% beyond the arc at 4 for 7. Anthony Johnson tallied 14 points while Callaway Bain II and Dillon Bycroft scored 10. Bycroft added 10 boards for a double-double.
“Tyler (Alarid) is our spark plug,” Lahm said. “He does pretty much everything for us. As he goes, we go.”
OCC will be back in action next week for the Midwestern Christian College Conference tournament.
