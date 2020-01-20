The Bacone College women’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead and continued to build it up over the first three quarters on the way to a 76-58 win over Ozark Christian College on Monday.
The Warriors shot 47% or higher from the field in the first three quarters while building a 64-41 advantage. The Ambassadors won the fourth quarter 17-12 but were unable to make a serious run at the lead.
Ozark Christian, which shot just 32.4% in the loss, finished with two players in double figures, led by Makenzie Purinton’s 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Adreonna Hughes scored 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Purinton finished with a double-double, pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds. She also had a team-high four steals, with one block and one assist. Hughes added three rebounds and two steals. Maddison Schaper chipped in nine points and five rebounds.
Five players finished in double figures for Bacone, with Andee Ellis and Jerimontie Hester each putting up 13 points. Madison Slinkey scored 12 off the bench, while Lauren Masquat and Alivia Nelson each finished with 10-point performances. Kamryn Gentry scored eight points and finished with a game-high 15 rebounds.
Bacone dominated in points in the paint, 36-22 and doubled up OCC in second-chance scoring, 19-8.
Both Ozark Christian teams travel to Calvary tonight. The women tip at 6 p.m.
