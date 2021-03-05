Ozark Christian College broke away in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and defeated Trinity Bible (N.D.) 85-77 on Friday morning in the women’s seventh-place game of the ACCA Tournament in the Ambassadors’ gymnasium.
All-American Kamryn Gentry scored 15 points, grabbed 23 rebounds and handed out six assists in 30 minutes to lead the Ambassadors (17-13). She made 7 of 9 field goals, 1 of 2 free throws, and 11 of her rebounds came off the offensive glass as OCC owned a 50-35 rebounding advantage and 22-6 margin in second-chance points.
Lydia Pipins hit four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points, and Annie Jaycox and Clarissa Rice contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, off the bench.
Peyton Miller had nine points and team-highs seven assists and two steals, and Makenzie Purinton added nine points and six assists.
Leading 60-57 after three quarters, Ozark Christian tallied the first 11 points of the final stanza for a 71-57 lead with 7:14 remaining. Rice made two layups in the first minute, Pipins made a jumper and a 3-pointer, and Rice hit another layup to complete the spree.
The Ambassadors maintained a double-digit lead until the final minute.
Stacia West netted 25 points and Grace West 23 for Trinity Bible (12-12).
OCC men fall
Reggie Daniels popped in 29 points to lead Dallas Baptist past Ozark Christian 113-81 in the men’s fifth-place game.
Dallas Christian (10-8) shot 64% (25 of 39, 7 of 15 from the arc) while building a 64-49 halftime lead and finished 44 of 76 (15 of 34 on 3s) for 58%.
Miles Dressler collected 20 points, 14 rebounds and three assists for the Ambassadors (12-21), who shot 45% (29 of 65).
Four more OCC players reached double figures as Brett Campbell had three 3s among 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals, Caleb Brown scored 12 points and Tyler Alarid and Izaya Pena each added 11. Alarid also handed out six assists.
