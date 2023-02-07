The Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team never trailed Tuesday in trouncing visiting Randall University from Moore, Oklahoma, 68-32.
The Ambassadors, pushing their record to 17-3, led 40-16 at halftime.
Emmy Colin topped OCC and all scorers with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers. No other Ambassador scored in double figures.
Tara Shaw pulled down 18 rebounds to go with her team-high 14 points for Randall, whose record dropped to 3-15.
OCC will travel to Haviland, Kansas, to play Barclay College at 4 p.m. Friday.
The NCCAA released its first Power Ratings of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. OCC was No. 1 on the list with a rating of 4.895 just ahead of Champion Christian College at 4.734.
Power Ratings are factored by win differential, opponent and location of game.
Champion Christian is a team that defeated Ozark last year in postseason tournaments.
The fifth coaches poll of the season was released as well and OCC came in fourth with Champion at the top and Pensacola Christian and Campbellsville Harrodsburg following at second and third.
