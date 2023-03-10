The Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team staved off a fourth-quarter rally by Toccoa Falls on Friday to edge the Georgia team 59-57 in the NCCAA Tournament at the OCC Multipurpose Building.
The host Ambassadors led 33-26 at halftime and 48-40 after three quarters before the Screaming Eagles made their fourth-quarter surge, outscoring OCC 17-11 in that final period.
The Ambassadors had their largest lead of 10 points with 1:20 minutes to go in the third quarter.
Toccoa Falls’ largest lead was 3 points with 3:09 remaining in the game.
Emmy Colin led OCC and all scorers with 22 points. The only other OCC player to score in double figures was Reagan Etzel with 11.
Those hitting twin figures for the Screaming Eagles were Jaliyah Howard with 19 and Jyesha Butts 10.
Toccoa Falls’ Kenya Robinson pulled down 15 rebounds to lead all players in that category.
Next up for the Ambassadors will be North Central University from Minneapolis (Minnesota) for fifth place in the losers bracket at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.