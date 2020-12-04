Courtnie West tallied 18 points to lead three players in double figures as Ozark Christian College registered its second victory with a 67-61 decision over Kansas Christian College on Friday night in the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
The Ambassadors hit 54% from the field in the fourth quarter to nip KCC and raise their game total to 43% (23-of-53). KCC shot 46% (23-for-50).
West made 6-of-10 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws for her 18 points. Kamryn Gentry was a perfect 5-for-5 shooting and went 3 for 5 from the charity stripe for 13 points, and Lydia Pipins also finished with 13 points.
Gentry had a game-high nine rebounds, and Peyton Miller had seven as the Ambassadors won the rebounding battle 34-25.
Monique Hunt had 23 points to lead KCC. Jada Johnson supplied 20 points while Mia Covington had eight.
OCC hosts Dallas Baptist College on Thursday at 5 p.m.
KCC MEN 90, OCC 78
Ozark Christian outshot Kansas Christian from the field, but the Ambassadors turned the ball over 11 times to KCC's three.
The Falcons had five players in double-figures —Jouvens Hyacinthe (20), Jalen Lee (13), Agwad Elias (13), Jackson Hall (12) and Randy Campbell (10).
Miles Dressler poured in 21 points for Ozark Christian, making 7-of-14 field goals, 2-of-4 treys and 5-of-5 charities. Also reaching double digits were Tyler Alarid and Brett Campbell with 14.
OCC plays host to Spurgeon College at 2 p.m. today.
