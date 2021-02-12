MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ozark Christian College stormed back in the second half and nipped Manhattan Christian 66-64 Friday night in a Midwest Christian College Conference women's game at Howie's Activity Center.
The Ambassadors trailed 36-24 at halftime, but they pared the deficit to 49-45 after three quarters, then outscored Manhattan 21-15 in the final 10 minutes.
Ozark Christian held a four-point lead when a Manhattan player was fouled on a halfcourt shot with 0.4 seconds left. Manhattan made two of the three free throws for the two-point difference.
The Ambassadors made 7 of 12 field goals and 6 of 6 free throws during the fourth quarter while Manhattan was 5 of 16 from the floor and 5 of 7 at the line. OCC hit 15 of 31 shots in the second half after going 9 of 32 in the first half. By contrast, Manhattan Christian was 14 of 25 in the first half and 10 of 28 in the second half.
Lydia Pipins scored 15 points to lead the Ambassadors, and Abbey Boggess and Peyton Miller contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively. Center Kamryn Gentry was held to six points, but she collected 10 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and a blocked shot.
Tristen Heiden captured game honors with 18 points for Manhattan Christian.
MANHATTAN MEN 100, OCC 72
Jordan White scored 19 points and dished out seven assists to lead Manhattan Christian past the Ambassadors.
Manhattan shot 46% from the field and made 11 of 33 3-point goals while the Ambassadors hit 38% and were 1 of 16 from distance.
The Ambassadors' Miles Dressler led all scorers with 21 points, and he contributed eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Brett Campbell chipped in with 12 points, and Tyler Alarid had 10.
Ferdinand Handy Jr. and Nate Awbrey added 16 and 13 points, respectively, and both grabbed nine rebounds for Manhattan Christian, which led 47-33 at halftime.
The Ambassadors have another doubleheader today against Barclay College in Haviland, Kansas. The women's game tips off at 1 p.m.
