KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ozark Christian College featured a well-balanced offensive attack with five players finishing in double figures, helping it register its second straight victory in a 88-67 decision over Calvary University on Friday night at Calvary.
The Ambassadors shot 51% (35 of 69) from the floor while Calvary hit 36% (24 of 66).
Kamryn Gentry led OCC with 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting while Lydia Pipins supplied 16 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the floor. Courtnie West and Peyton Miller chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Gentry had a game-high 18 rebounds as the Ambassadors won the rebounding battle 43-30.
Taylor Hunter posted a game-high 23 points to lead Calvary.
OCC plays Bible Baptist College in Springfield at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CALVARY MEN 84, OCC 76
Calvary's 49-28 first-half lead proved to be too large of a deficit for OCC to overcome.
The Ambassadors lost despite a 41-point performance from Tyler Alarid, who made 12 of 26 field goals, 2 of 4 treys and 15 of 16 charities.
Also reaching double digits was Brett Campbell with 15.
The Ambassadors had a tough night shooting, posting a 31% clip (24-of-77) while Calvary hit 26 of 64 attempts for 40%.
Calvary featured four players in double figures — D'Marques Harris (26), Zak Kirkman (15), Braydon Unruh (11) and Dimitri White-Thomas (10).
Ozark Christian plays Tuesday night at Baptist Bible.
