Ozark Christian College kept its women’s basketball record in the Midwest Christian College Conference unblemished Tuesday with a 95-51 victory against visiting Calvary.
OCC, 6-0 in the league and 12-3 overall, jumped out to a 49-22 lead at halftime and had a balanced scoring attack from the beginning.
Emmy Colin topped four players in double figures with 15. Lydia Pipins and Brooke Nice each had 14 and Reagan Etzel netted 12.
Kimberlee Fowler scored 17 points and Belle Miller 15 to lead Calvary, which slipped to 1-4 in the conference and 4-9 overall.
