ANKENY, Iowa — The Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team remained undefeated in the Midwest Christian College Conference Friday with a 68-53 victory over host Faith Baptist Bible.
The Ambassadors, who led 32-26 at halftime, went to 9-0 in the league and hiked their overall record to 15-3, while dropping Faith Baptist to 13-7 and 8-2 in the conference.
Makenzie Purinton and Emmary Williams led OCC with 14 points apiece.
Mikayla Jones topped Faith Baptist with 18 points, while teammate Rachel Kleczka had 16 points to go with 13 rebounds.
The Ambassadors will travel to Dubuque, Iowa, to play Emmaus Bible College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
