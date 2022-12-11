The Ozark Christian College women's basketball raced past Kansas Christian College 84-63 on Saturday afternoon at OCC with its offensive efficiency.
The Ambassadors (4-2) were sparked by a quick start as they took a 22-12 lead after one quarter of play. They kept their foot on the gas as they added another 28 in the second stanza and led 50-36 at the intermission.
OCC was led by College Heights product Emmy Colin with 20 points. Colin chipped in six of those points from the free-throw line. She added six more from two 3-pointers. Colin nearly racked up a double-double with her eight rebounds. She continued to fill the stat sheet with five assists as well.
Makenzie Purinton added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Two others in double figures were Reagan Etzel (13) and Emmary Williams (10).
As a team, the Ambassadors shot near 47% (27 of 58) through the first three quarters. They were 6 for 16 from deep after three periods. Their overall percentages tailed off a bit in the fourth quarter as the team went 5 for 21 altogether and 0 for 4 from three.
Despite the loss, KCC (7-2) had three players with double-digit scoring and two finished with double-doubles. Brendeja Holloman led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Danna Wagnon added 14 points and 10 boards. Lastly, Zhira Cephus added 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.