DUBUQUE, Iowa — The 1-2 perimeter punch of Peyton Miller and Abbey Boggess combined for nine 3-point goals and 37 points to spark Ozark Christian past Central Christian of the Bible 74-54 on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Midwest Christian College Conference Postseason Tournament at Emmaus Bible College.
The second-seeded Ambassadors (12-10) advance to the semifinals against third-seeded Emmaus at 5:30 p.m. today.
Miller popped in 22 points, hitting 9 of 15 field goals and 4 of 7 treys, and she grabbed nine rebounds.
Boggess contributed 15 points on 5 of 7 accuracy from the arc.
The Ambassadors, who led 37-22 at halftime, made 14 of 32 treys compared to CCB's 4 of 18.
Kamryn Gentry snagged 18 rebounds as OCC dominated the rebounding 43-26, including 16-6 off the offensive glass. Maddison Schaper had eight rebounds, and Makenzie Purinton led with six assists and three steals.
Lauren Mills scored 20 points to lead Central Christian (6-17).
OCC MEN FALL
In a men's game between the same schools, Central Christian of the Bible held the upper hand in 3-pointers and free throws and nipped the Ambassadors 86-84.
Ozark Christian (8-17) will play in the fifth-place game on Saturday.
The Ambassadors made 35 field goals, five more than the Saints. But Central Christian was 9 of 23 from distance and 17 of 22 at the line compared to OCC's 3 of 11 on 3s and 11 of 13 on free throws.
Brett Campbell led all scorers with 22 points for the Ambassadors, followed by Miles Dressler with 19 and Tyler Alarid and Caleb Brown with 17 apiece. Alarid also collected nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and Campbell made five steals. Dressler blocked two shots.
John Williams had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Central Christian (7-13), which shot 59% from the field while building a 51-45 halftime lead. Trey Black was next with 18 points, and Savion Thorpe and Sam Adams added 15 and 12, respectively. Adams did not miss a shot, making three treys and three charities.
