The Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team defeated Faith Baptist Bible 77-64 on Saturday to finish in fifth place in the Midwest Christian College Conference tournament.
Trialing by one after the first half, Ozark Christian outscored Faith Baptist Bible 26-14 in the third quarter and never surrendered the momentum en route to the win.
Makenzie Purinton and Jessica Watson led OCC with 22 points apiece. Purinton also dished out eight assists, had seven rebounds and five steals. Watson had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Abbey Boggess was a perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the perimeter on the way to 12 points, while Annie Jaycox scored 11 and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Lyndi Shepard led FBBC with 19 points, while Rachel Kleczka had 15 points and a game-high 17 rebounds for a double-double. Makenna Laib scored 15, and Michaela Crider scored 13.
OCC MEN FALLTO CENTRAL BIBLE
Central Bible held on for an 80-77 win over the Ozark Christian men on Saturday to finish in fifth place in the MCCC tournament..
The teams were separated by one point at the intermission, with Ozark Christian holding a 35-34 lead. Central Bible shot 50 % from the field in the second half to best the Ambassadors.
David Stinson led OCC with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, while Brett Campbell and Travis O’Bannon scored 11. Stinson pulled down five rebounds and added two assists and three steals.
Trey Black scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting, while Andrew Johnson scored 13 and Josh Crawford put up 10 for Central Bible. Crawford grabbed 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
