Joplin graduated nine starters and 25 lettermen but will return 13 starters from last season with a core on the offensive side of the football.
The Eagles will see seniors Hobbs Gooch, Quin Renfro, Whit Hafer and Dontrell Holt as key returning starters on offense.
Gooch will be back under center in 2023 to lead the offense as a “smart” quarterback who “makes good decisions,” as head coach Curtis Jasper said.
Jasper added that Gooch offers good arm strength. Renfro will be lining up in the backfield behind Gooch as the running back. Hafer starts at tight end with Holt protecting the guys up front on the offensive line.
Jasper uses the word “explosive” to describe Renfro while complimenting Hafer for his efforts in both the run and pass game with his size and physicality. Coach considers Holt “a dominating run blocker” with good footwork.
Holt, Renfro and Hafer are all committed to Division I universities already. Holt to Iowa State, Hafter to the University of Missouri and Renfro to South Dakota State.
“We return a lot of experience in our skill positions along with a couple of key offensive linemen,” Jasper said.
As for the defense, Joplin will be missing the VanGilder twins, but Jasper still trusts in the experience he has returning on that side of the ball.
“We return experience at each of the three levels that should help carry us until the newer players can gain additional experience to get to the level we need them to be at,” Jasper noted.
Some of those newcomers might be guys such as Brennen Washington, Josef Schuller, Maurice Clark, Isaac Yust, Garrett Howard, and Brandon Jackson Jr. — all of whom would fill in on the offensive or defensive lines. Chavis Coleman is expected to have a role in the defensive backfield.
A defensive standout is going to be senior Jonathan Williams. Williams is not only considered a leader of the defense at linebacker but the “quarterback of the defense” by Jasper.
The leaders of this team have high expectations and believe they can compete at the top of Class 6 this year.
“We are returning some of our key young players from last year, which is big for the team,” Holt said. “Those players are getting more reps this summer, which will help them make more of an impact during the season. I have a really good feeling that we will be one of the best teams in the state.”
The Eagles are coming off of a 7-3 season in which they fell by two touchdowns to Raymore-Peculiar in the opening round of postseason play.
They averaged 38.4 points per game and 400-plus yards of offense while allowing just 23.4 ppg and 334 ypg. The offense was well-balanced with 200.3 passing yards and 217.5 rushing.
Jasper is in his ninth season at JHS and enters the year with a 66-24 record as an Eagle. An eight-win season would get the experienced head coach the 150th win of his career.
SCHEDULEAug. 25: at Branson
Aug. 31: vs. Willard
Sept. 8: vs. Ozark
Sept. 15: at Webb City
Sept. 22: vs. Nixa
Sept. 29: at Republic
Oct. 6: at Carl Junction
Oct. 13: vs. Carthage
Oct. 20: at Neosho
