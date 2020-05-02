There have been many unforgettable moments during the World Series.
Bill Mazeroski of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Joe Carter of the Toronto Blue Jays belted walk-off, Series-winning home runs in 1960 (Game 7) and 1993 (Game 6), respectively.
Don Larsen of the Yankees pitched a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 in 1956.
With all these highlights through the years, there is also a losing side. And unfortunately, some players with ties to the Joplin area suffered the agony of defeat on baseball's biggest stage.
1919 WORLD SERIES
There have been conflicting reports of what exactly happened during the 1919 World Series, but in the end, eight players from the Chicago White Sox were banned from baseball by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis.
And two of them were born in this area.
Claude "Lefty" Williams, who was born in Aurora, lost his three starts in the Series with an earned run average of 6.63. He started the final game and didn't escape the first inning after giving up four consecutive hits. By comparison, he was 23-11 with a 2.64 ERA during the regular season.
Fred McMullin was born in Scammon, Kansas, in 1891. He was a utility player and batted just two times in the Series. But he became involved in the conspiracy after overhearing players talk about it, and he threatened to turn them in unless he was included in the payoff. He also was the team's advance scout for the series, and he reportedly gave incorrect scouting reports to the "Clean Sox" — players not involved in the scandal.
The Series matched the favored White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds. It was a best-of-nine series for the first time since 1903 in an attempt to increase fan interest and revenue.
Ten days before the Series started, a group of White Sox players met with members of a gambling syndicate about throwing the Series. It's not sure which side set up the meeting, but rumors about the fix were heard before the Series started as big money was bet on the Reds.
The other so-called "Black Sox" were first baseman Arnold "Chick" Gandil, pitcher Eddie Cicotte, center fielder Oscar "Happy" Flesch, left fielder "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, shortstop Charles "Swede" Risberg and third baseman Buck Weaver.
Published reports say all the players except Weaver were paid, although in smaller amounts than negotiated. As a result, some players reportedly changed their mind during the Series and played to win the games.
The Reds won the Series five games to three. Chicago's chances were hurt even more when pitcher Urban "Red" Faber was left off the roster because of the flu. Had Faber been able to pitch, that would have taken away starts from Williams and Cicotte.
In September 1920, a grand jury was convened to investigate, and one month later eight players and five gamblers were indicted on counts of conspiracy to defraud.
The trial began on June 27, 1921, and it lasted a month before the jury returned not guilty verdicts on all the players.
Despite the ruling, Landis, baseball's first commissioner, put the eight players on the "ineligible list." They were banned from playing in organized pro baseball games but not on barnstorming teams.
After the ruling, Williams barnstormed for a few years before running a garden nursery business in California.
McMullin went on to hold several jobs, including Los Angeles County deputy sheriff.
1920 WORLD SERIES
The White Sox and Cleveland Indians battled down to the wire for the American League pennant in 1920, but Chicago owner Charles Comisky suspended the seven Black Sox still in the majors for the last series of the season. Consequently, the Sox lost two of three games to the St. Louis Browns and finished two games behind Cleveland.
The Indians played the Brooklyn Dodgers, and the Indians won the best-of-nine Series 5-2.
Game 5, which the Indians won 8-1 despite being outhit 13-12, produced plays never seen before in the postseason.
It started in the first inning when Cleveland's Elmer Smith hit the first grand slam in World Series history. And in the fourth, the Indians' Jim Bagby connected for a three-run shot, the first home run by a pitcher in Series history.
Then in the fifth, Cleveland second baseman Bill Wambsganss single-handedly extinguished the Dodgers' threat.
Pete Kilduff and Otto Miller singled to start the inning and put runners on first and second. Clarence Mitchell, who batted .375 as a pinch hitter and played first base or outfield when he wasn't pitching, hit a line drive up the middle. Wambsganns moved to his right and made a leaping catch to rob Mitchell of a hit. Wambsganns then stepped on second base to retire Kilduff for the second out, and as he turned to throw to first, he instead tagged the close-by Miller to complete the unassisted triple play.
Kilduff, born in Weir, Kansas, played second base for the New York Giants, Chicago Cubs and Dodgers in his five-year career from 1917-21.
He was scheduled to be the manager of the San Francisco Seals in 1930 but died of appendicitis at age 36 before the season started. His gravesite can be seen from North Broadway in Pittsburg.
1941 WORLD SERIES
After losing to the Indians in 1920, the Dodgers went through some rough times, including 12 seasons of finishing in sixth place or lower in the eight-team National League.
But the wins started coming more frequently in the late 1930s, and the Dodgers finally won another pennant in 1941.
The opponent was the cross-town rival Yankees, and New York held a 2-1 Series lead after three low-scoring, one-run games. The offense picked up in Game 4, and it appeared the Dodgers were about to even the Series until one pitch in the ninth inning.
Brooklyn held a 4-3 lead entering the final inning, and Hugh Casey retired the first two Yankees on ground balls. Then with a 3-2 count on Tommy Henrich, Casey threw what was described as a "jaw-dropping curveball" that Henrich missed by a foot for the third strike.
But the ball glanced off catcher Mickey Owen's glove and rolled toward the seats near the first-base dugout, and Henrich reached first without a throw. The floodgates then opened as the Yankees went on to score four runs for a 7-4 victory. So instead of a tied Series, the Yankees held a 3-1 advantage and wrapped up the championship the next day.
Owen, who was born in Nixa in 1916 and spent the last of his 89 years at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon, was one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. He made only three errors in the 1941 season and set a record with 508 consecutive errorless chances by a catcher. His career fielding percentage was .982.
But one pitch that wasn't caught overshadows everything.
"It was all my fault," Owen said after the game. "It was a great breaking curve ball that I should have had. It isn't being the goat that bothers me though. That doesn't worry me in the least. What I'm really broke up about is the other boys on our club who did so well and certainly deserved to win."
Owen played 13 years in the majors with the Cardinals, Dodgers, Cubs and Red Sox. Five years after retiring in 1954, he founded the Mickey Owen Baseball School near Miller, and he remained an instructor until the 1980s. Among the school alumni are Michael Jordan — yes, that Michael Jordan — along with Joe Girardi and Charlie Sheen.
Owen also served as the sheriff in Greene County from 1964-81. And many years after the ’41 Series, he said, "I would've been completely forgotten if I hadn't missed that pitch."
