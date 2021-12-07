With just .3 seconds left in regulation, Clayten O'Hara was fouled and went to the line with everything on the line.
The junior proceeded to hit 1 of 2 free throws from the line as Pierce City escaped with a 32-31 win over McAuley Catholic on Tuesday night at McAuley High School.
The Eagles and Warriors were locked in an old-fashion nail-biter from the onset. Both sides were tied at 7-7 after the first quarter and 13-13 at the break.
Pierce City erupted with a 14-8 third quarter to build a 27-21 lead. McAuley rallied 10-5 in the fourth quarter, but the O'Hara's charity proved to be the game-winner.
Ashton Medlin captured game honors by hitting five 3-pointers for 15 points to pace the Eagles (1-4). Emmitt Price contributed seven points, while Garrett Jespersen had five.
O'Hara finished with three.
Noah Black and Kable Reichardt tallied seven points apiece for the Warriors (1-4).
"We are a young team," McAuley coach Tony Witt said. "We are going to continue to learn."
McAuley hosts Sarcoxie on Friday.
