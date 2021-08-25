The turnover in head football coaches in Oklahoma Class A District 5 continues.
Corey Henry is beginning his third year as head coach at Afton, and believe it or not he is the dean of coaches among the five closest schools.
Dylan Terry is starting his second year at Wyandotte, and the other three schools have new coaches this year — Jimmy Hudson at Fairland, J. MacArthur at Quapaw and Logan Cawyer at Commerce.
Cawyer was promoted after four years as an assistant coach for the Tigers. MacArthur came to Quapaw after being offensive coordinator last year at Pocola (Okla.), and he's a former baseball player at Northwest Missouri State.
Hudson returns to coaching after a one-year absence. He was the defensive coordinator on Afton's state championship team in 2017, and this season marks his first head coaching job.
AFTON EAGLES
The Eagles hope the experience gained in 2020 pays dividends in 2021.
"This year's sophomores matured in great strides last year," Henry said. "The experience in the skilled positions increased a great deal. Our team became a stronger and smarter group. We did see huge improvements throughout the year and are excited to see the growth this year."
Sophomore Tatum Ford returns at quarterback after hitting 38-of-72 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns last year. He also had 21 tackles and two interceptions at free safety.
Cornerback Landon Ford, another sophomore, had 26 tackles and three interceptions, and he caught eight passes. Senior Caden Giles and junior Dusty Saylor return on the line.
Also back are senior lineman Jarrod Landrum and sophomores J.J. Miller (wide receiver-linebacker) and Collin Keith (lineman).
"We will have to mature and grow quickly," Henry said. "We will depend on a young group that will be asked to compete at high levels. The offensive and defensive lines will have to learn to fill roles quickly.
COMMERCE TIGERS
Commerce plans on having more balance on offense this season.
"Our goal going into the season will be to put the ball in the air more," Cawyer said. "We want to be closer to 50-50 on run-pass than we have been the past couple of years. We will still have fast, strong runners in the backfield and a good receiving corps."
Senior running back Eric Cunningham returns after gaining 845 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns last season for the Tigers.
"Eric is one of our toughest kids," Cawyer said. "He's a leader in the weight room and on the field. Eric leads by example and is a team-first guy."
The Tigers have six more seniors who are returning starters — Aiddenn Vanatta (tight end-defensive end), Levi Rhinehart (wide receiver-linebacker), Marcus Howard (tight end-linebacker), Seth Hailey (fullback-linebacker), Roger Hernandez (wide receiver-defensive back) and Julian Herrera (wide receiver-defensive back).
More veterans include junior Brandon Cochran (lineman) and sophomores Kyle Forbis (quarterback-free safety), Daniel Nino (lineman) and Conner Pace (running back-linebacker).
Vanatta had 70 tackles and three fumble recoveries last year. Rhinehart made 61 tackles, and Howard and Forbis had 47 and 41, respectively.
"We'll be building a new offensive line," Cawyer said. "We have several players with experience, but some are in new positions and it will be the biggest change from last year.
Defensively, we've emphasized getting 11 people to the ball from Day 1. We need to do a better job of rallying to the ball than we did last year."
FAIRLAND OWLS
Size is one strength for Fairland.
The Owls return four offensive linemen who weigh at least 215 pounds — senior Jayden Anderson (225 pounds), junior Jalen Riggs (265) and sophomores J.J. Sohar (250) and Hunter Kosted (215).
The defensive line returns senior Jayden Blackfox (315) and Anderson at tackles.
"We have size, and we have depth," Hudson said. "We have probably 10 kids who go 235 or better, and they can play. Their not just big, fat kids. They can play. So we're going to have plenty of depth, be able to rotate kids in and out."
Also back on offense are seniors Anderson Bradbrook at tailback and Jacoby Jackson at fullback. Both also fill linebacker positions on defense.
Also expected to contribute are junior quarterback-free safety Boone Perryman, junior wide receiver-cornerback Jaden Linthicum and sophomore wide receiver-cornerback Cason Rentfro.
Another key for the Owls is building confidence.
"Do we know how to win?" Hudson said. "Can we get in that close ball game that we're supposed to win and pull it out? These kids show up every day and work hard to the best of their ability. They show up and go to work, and it's really nice."
Hudson, a 1995 Seneca High School graduate, is a head football coach for the first time in his 16-year career. He was head boys basketball coach at Afton and Wyandotte for a combined 11 years.
QUAPAW WILDCATS
MacArthur inherits some experienced offensive players from last year's 6-4 team.
"Right now we have a very deep wide receiver corps, and the passing games seems to be rounding into a great strength," he said. "Plus we are returning a 500-yard rusher."
Offensive veterans include wide receiver-quarterback Koen Myrick, running back Preston Thomasson, wide receiver Seth Johnston, center Alex Lovell and tackles Garrett Williams and Zayne Suman. All are seniors except Lovell and Johnston, both juniors.
But on the other side of the ball," We will be replacing nine starters on defense," MacArthur said. "While a lot of the replacements have varsity experience, the majority will be moving positions or have new players taking over."
Senior nose guard Grant Crawford, end Williams and cornerback Johnston are the defensive returnees.
"We look to build on the success of last year's team," MacArthur said. "We will be young, but we are replacing graduated players with a lot of varsity experience."
WYANDOTTE BEARS
Experience comes from a different part of the lineup this fall for the Bears.
"Last season it was mostly coming from our offensive and defensive linemen," Terry said. "Whereas now it will be coming from our skill positions."
Among the returning skill position players are sophomore quarterback Brady Lofland, senior running back Daxtor Baker, junior running back Brayden Sanders, senior wide receiver and senior tight end Clayton Pugh.
Seniors David Carver and Jevin Parmley are back along the line.
"I look for Brady Lofland, Jevon Parmley, David Carver, Isaiah Wallin (sophomore wide receiver-linebacker) to be leaders," Terry said. "These young men have shown a desire to be the best they can be to their teammates and coaches. They have all taken responsibility for our team and helping all involved improve."
"Strengths of our team this year will be our skill position players (with) the experience they have gained over last year and this offseason. We need to improve on the offensive and defensive lines. We graduated a good group of linemen, and our current players are working hard every day to fill these roles. We are always looking to improve on our physicality and toughness because we know these are keys to success."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.