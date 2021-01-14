TOPEKA, Kan. – On a night where almost everyone struggled to score, Washburn’s Abby Oliver was an exception.
Oliver tallied a season-high 19 points to spark Washburn past Missouri Southern 56-49 in MIAA women’s basketball action Thursday night at Lee Arena.
Oliver, 5-foot-10 sophomore forward, made 7 of 11 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws to more than double her 7.6 season scoring average.
She had six points in the first 2 1/2 quarters, but she made three baskets – two with the left hand after a spin from the right block and one on a 17-footer – in the final 3:22 of the third quarter to help the Ichabods turn a 30-27 deficit into a 37-33 lead entering the fourth stanza.
The Lions used baskets by Madi Stokes and Courtney Turnbull and a Megan Jackson free throw to pull within 41-38 midway through the fourth quarter.
But Oliver again stepped up with two free throws and a basket on the inside as Washburn widened its lead to 47-38 with 2:57 left. The Lions didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the way.
Turnbull netted 15 points for the Lions (4-5). She was limited to 24 minutes by foul trouble and finished 5 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 at the foul line.
Madi Stokes had nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots for Missouri Southern, and Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Biance Stocks each scored seven.
The Lions shot 33% from the floor, tying their season low with 16 field goals and setting a season low with 49 attempts. They also made a season-low 57% from the foul line (12 of 21) and committed 18 turnovers.
“For the most part we got some good looks,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “We got the ball in the post to Madi a couple of times. Carley got several good looks, Layne (Skiles) had several good looks.
“We got to the basket a few times and just didn’t finish. They went straight up with their hands as we went to the basket. We still have to be able to finish those, even if there is even a little bit of contact. And we didn’t tonight.”
Washburn (4-4) shot 31% (15 of 48, including 0 for 9 from 3-point range, the first time in 162 games it did not make a 3-pointer) and had 12 turnovers. But the Ichabods went 26 of 36 at the foul line, including 13 of 16 in the fourth quarter.
“I thought defensively we played well enough to win the basketball game,” Ressel said, “Offensively we surely didn’t. We turned it over too much, and then we have to be able to make shots and free throws. They made their free throws, especially down the stretch. We did not make our free throws at a high enough percentage, but defensively we played our butts off. We kept their two best players 6 of 27 (on field goals). You can’t ask much more than that. One kid, Oliver had a really good ball game.”
Hunter Bentley and Muria Barrientos, the Ichabods’ top two scorers for the season, added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for the Ichabods. Bentley was 3 of 15 from the floor but 9 of 10 at the line, including 7 of 8 in the last 67 seconds.
Missouri Southern led 22-21 after a first half that saw both teams shoot less than 30% from the floor and have more turnovers than field goals.
The Lions had four spans of at least three minutes without a field goal, while the Ichabods made only two field goals in the last 13 minutes of the half after hitting six buckets in the first seven minutes.
The Lions play Saturday afternoon at Emporia State.
