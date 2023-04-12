FORT SCOTT, Kan. — His upset win in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics was a dream to heal a broken soul, Native American runner Billy Mills said during a visit to Fort Scott on Wednesday.
“That moment was very special for me. I felt like I had wings on my feet,” Mills said.
In winning the 10,000-meter race with a time of 28:24.4, Mills remains the only American — the only runner in the Western hemisphere — to win the event.
Mills made two stops in Fort Scott. The first was to the Fort Scott Community College Ellis Fine Arts Center for a meet and greet, sponsored by The Gordon Parks Museum. After that, he spoke at the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in downtown Fort Scott. Grand funding from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area sponsored the Milken Center visit.
The 84-year-old Mills is an Oglala Lakota, born and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Mills lost his mother early and remembers his father kissing him on the cheek after her death.
“He whispered to me, 'Son, you have broken wings. You cannot fly. But look down deep, find your dream. It’s the pursuit of a dream that heals broken souls,' ” Mills said.
Mills’ father also told him that he has to look beyond the hurt and hate and find his dream; only then would he have wings of an eagle and be able to fly.
At age 12, Mills became an orphan after losing his father to a stroke. Through his pain, and while facing racism because of his Native American heritage, he continued in pursuit of his dream of a gold medal in the 10,000-meter run.
Mills moved to Lawrence to attend Haskell Institute, now Haskell Indian Nations University. Then he went on to run at the University of Kansas.
At KU, he was a three-time NCAA All American cross-country runner. Despite his success, he remembers facing racism. The first time he became an All American, he was asked to get out of the photo. He stepped out, but a fellow All American, a Canadian, protested.
“Unity through Diversity. I stepped back in the photo and got close to him. Maybe too close, he moved a little,” Mills said with a laugh.
After graduation, Mills wanted to compete in the Olympics, so he joined the U.S. Marines to continue his running career.
Mills entered the 1964 Olympic race as a relative unknown, at first even being refused shoes from the American sponsor.
In the race, Mills remembered a tough first 5,000 meters. He took the lead to control the pace, jockeying for position with three other runners. Toward the finish, Mills said he was hurting, feeling a sticky sweat that comes from a low blood sugar. Mills is hypoglycemic.
Through blurry vision and approaching numbness, Mills pushed to the finish. As he passed a German runner, he glimpsed an eagle on his singlet. This reminded him of his father saying he would have wings of an eagle. That motivation pushed him to victory.
After the race, Mills sought out the German runner but realized there was no eagle on his singlet; it was a perception that carried him through the pain to the finish line.
In the stands that day was Bob Marshall, a former KU track teammate of Mills now living in Fort Scott. Marshall attended both of Mills’ presentations to catch up with his old friend.
In 1964, Marshall was serving in the U.S. Marines and got to attend the race in Japan. He remembers exactly where he was sitting, opposite the starting line, 20 rows up. Watching from the stands, he caught sight of Mills in his blue jersey on the final lap.
“I was so excited when he was in the lead bunch, but I thought he was going to lose because he had been passed,” Marshall said. “All of a sudden, out of nowhere, he takes off and he beats them. Man, I’m proud of him.”
Ivyanna Lewis, a sophomore at Fort Scott Community College, attended Mills’ talk with her track teammates. She said many things in Mills' story were familiar to her, the mental part of the race, the support from friends, and especially healing his soul.
“A lot of people don’t understand sports isn’t just about sports,” Lewis said. “For a lot of people, it’s their life. It creates a different level of love and respect for a sport.”
Mills said his victory indeed healed his broken soul, but it was also a reminder of how taking his culture and values as a direction in life led him to success. It’s this message he wants to pass along to younger generations.
After his talk at Fort Scott Community College, Mills told a group of student athletes he came back to an America he didn’t understand. The country was in the middle of the passage of the Civil Rights Act. There was violence against Black citizens, beatings, hangings and bombings.
His Olympic victory was a moment of victory for national diversity and unity, Mills said. He emphasized the importance of educating younger generations on history, no matter how painful some of it might be to face.
Mills said these actions, such as slavery and manifest destiny, make footprints, They are etched into every fiber of life. They must be preserved and studied. He urged the young athletes to study these subjects, and grow from that knowledge as they begin to lead the nation.
“Truth should never be too severe to learn,” Mills said. “Those footprints can’t be washed away. Our young people are our sacred gift to choreograph the horizon of America’s future.”
Before his presentation at the Milken Center, organizers played the black-and-white footage of the 1964 race.
When asked how many times he has seen his winning Olympic race, Mills replied, “Oh, I never watch the race, I just watch the people. I watch them dream.”
As a young Mills broke the tape on screen, the crowd at the Milken Center burst into cheers and applause. Mills sat in his chair and looked around the room, with a wide smile on his face.
