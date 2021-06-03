Before he followed his brother Roderick’s footsteps to the realm of track and field, Rajindra Campbell started out as a cricket player and a pretty good one at that.
“I was a reliable batsman,” Rajindra recalled on Thursday afternoon. “I loved cricket.”
But his high school in Ochos Rios, Saint Ann, Jamaica, cancelled the cricket program, so Campbell took to track and field — mainly to avoid mischief. In a country recognized by the world for its cheetah-like sprinters, Campbell was a sprinter initially but quickly realized throwing was the best route to go.
“I wasn’t fast and my hamstrings weren’t as strong,” Campbell said. “I thought, ‘My brother was a thrower. I should try it.’ I started out with the discus, which I love. I recently started throwing shot put. Shot put has been the main focus for the past few years.”
Two national titles and a gazillion accolades later, the Missouri Southern senior was named the NCAA Division II Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association on Wednesday.
The journey
Once he became a thrower in Jamaica, the first athlete Campbell grew to idolize was Travis Smikle.
Smikle, a renowned discus thrower, qualified for the Jamaican Olympic Team that starred at the 2012 London Olympics.
“There were only two left-handed throwers in the country at that time,” Campbell said. “It was him and myself. He walked up to me one time and was like, ‘You got a lot of potential.’ I was like, ‘Okay, so an Olympic athlete just spoke to me.' I'm that guy.”
Campbell’s career took off when he won a national junior championship in 2015 and represented Jamaica at the Pan American Games.
“That was mind blowing for me,” Campbell said. “I came back to Jamaica and there were so many doors opening for me.”
One of the doors brought him to Joplin to throw for the Lions’ tradition-rich track and field program. Campbell is Brian Allen’s (throwing coach) first left-handed male thrower in his tenure at Missouri Southern.
“I already had some experience with a lefty,” Allen said. “I had a left-handed female thrower in my first year at Southern (Victoria Foley in 2013). I was very impressed when I first saw him. I saw him throwing at a couple of outdoor meets. I saw him throw at the indoor national meet. I had a very good discus thrower at the time in Bryan Burns. I tried to get him to come on board with Burns’ progress. He seemed pretty interested and that’s how it all started.”
“(Left-handed throwers) are a challenge for some coaches, because a lot of coaches don't understand the movement pattern of it,” Campbell said. “They understand the basics, but they don’t understand the fine motor skills. Coach Allen has adapted a lot since 2018 when I got here. I think we have made a lot of strides. And I think moving forward, it should be better.”
Unfinished business
Already having an illustrious career with MSSU, Campbell entered this spring with added motivation.
He was poised to claim his first national title at the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships before COVID-19 cut the season short in March.
“I have no doubt he would have been a national champion,” Allen said. “This year, he had a chip on his shoulder. He wanted to prove that the work he put in would come to fruition this time.”
How did Campbell respond?
He was the MIAA Field Athlete of the Week six times while winning the MIAA title in both of his events. Campbell also helped Southern to an eighth-place team finish at this past weekend’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Allendale, Michigan.
Campbell capped his season with national titles in the shot put and discus. He became the fifth-best performer in NCAA D2 history in the shot put with a throw of 19.99m (65 feet, 7 inches) and posted a mark of 55.98m (183-8) to win the discus.
“I went up 20 pounds. I got stronger. I got faster. I got more technical,” Campbell said. “And you know, this summer was really good. Coach was like, ‘Yo, this is it.’ But I tore my meniscus in my right knee. I couldn’t do any form of turns. So from July through October of 2020, I couldn’t do anything. I had surgery on October 5. The recovery was at the beginning of November and the indoor season was off because I wasn’t moving as confident as I used to.
“The knee occasionally bothers me. When I first started, I was nervous at the first meeting. I was like, ‘Listen, you went to a championship last year. You have to do it again, so people know you’re the real deal.’ That was the focus going on to nationals. And I was victorious.”
In the outdoor meets, Campbell finished his career at Southern with nine of the top 10 recorded throws in the shot put and eight of the top 10 recorded throws in the discus. He also has the top three throws and five of the top 10 in the shot put indoors.
“He’s continuing to pave the way for future Lions,” Allen said. “He’s building this tradition of being strong in the throws at Missouri Southern and trying to be a top-tier national program across the board. It’s been a fun ride. I’m pretty happy for him.”
Not bad for a former cricket player.
“I never saw myself getting this far into track and field, where I am now considering going professional in it,” Campbell said. “And I know for a fact I’ll be dominant. If you would have told me this five years ago, I’d say stop lying. But you know, I’m really grateful. It’s an interesting journey. Track and field built me as a person, as an individual, where I’m a lot more focused. I know how to achieve things that I want.”
