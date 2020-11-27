Missouri Southern women's basketball coach Ronnie Ressel's explanation is as good as any.
"It's 2020, you might say," he quipped.
When the Lions play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln, they will be playing their fourth game on the road against a team that is opening its season.
"It's really strange in that aspect ... fourth game in a row that we are on the road and the season opener for every team as well," Ressel said. "This one is a big challenge because when we played Central Oklahoma, Newman and Central Missouri, they had the same coaching staff and we had film on them. With Lincoln, it's a new coach, a new staff and a bunch of new kids. It's a challenge to find out what they might be doing. Coach 'A' (Lions assistant Chamissa Anderson) has been trying to locate film from Central Florida (where new coach Andrea Mize formerly worked).
"But at the same time, this is our fourth game and their first game. It's a positive that we have three games under our belt."
Mize won 31 games during the past two seasons at Central Florida before coming to Lincoln.
The Blue Tigers return only three players from a year ago, led by Vivian Chigbu, 5-foot-11 senior forward who averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds last year. Virja Lewis (5.6 points) and Natasha Dolinsky (6.6) are the other returners.
The Lions (0-3) have a common denominator among their losses.
"We've had three horrible third quarters," Ressel said. "It's mental, and part of it is we need to knock down shots. Looking at the film, we're getting good looks but not making shots."
Kaitlin Hunnicutt, 5-foot-8 freshman guard from Danville, Arkansas, has come off the bench to lead the Lions in scoring at 12.7 points per game. She's made eight of the Lions' 17 3-point goals, and Ressel hasn't been surprised by her production.
"I knew she could shoot it," he said. "You never know as far as their mindset ... will they be confident when they get in the ball game, or will they be scared and nervous about pulling the trigger? The great thing is she has confidence in herself that she can make those shots, and the whole team has confidence she can make shots. She's learned pretty quick that if she's open, she'd better shoot it or she'll be sitting on the bench beside me. That's why we recruited her, for how well she can shoot."
Senior Carley Turnbull is a close second at 12.3 points a game, and Madi Stokes and Amaya Johns combine for 15 points per game.
The Lions are looking for better shooting numbers, sitting at 36% from the field and 30% from 3-point range. Ironically, their opponents have almost the exact same percentages, and the Lions are shooting better at the foul line at 78% to 70%.
But the bad news is the Lions have 17 fewer makes and 14 fewer attempts at the foul line. The Lions have been called for 72 fouls — 14 more than the opposition — and they've committed 10 more turnovers and been outrebounded by 8.3 per game.
"We got some looks early at Central Missouri," Ressel said, "but there were layups that we missed. You can't miss those shots and expect to be able to stay in the game."
MSSU vs. Lincoln
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (0-3)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 12.3
C Amaya Johns, 5-10 jr. 7.3
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 7.7
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 2.3
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 4.3
LINCOLN (0-0)
F Vivian Chigbu, 5-11 sr.
C Criss Waters, 6-1 jr.
G Joseline Ramos, 5-6 jr.
G Natasha Dolinsky, 5-8 sr.
G Niyah Jackson, 5-5 so.
Game notes
Tipoff: 1 p.m.
Site: Jason Gymnasium, Jefferson City.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, fifth year at MSSU (47-71). Andrea Mize, first year at Lincoln (0-0).
Series: MSSU leads 36-5 after winning 74-65 on the road and 85-49 at home last season. Ironically, the Lions have picked up program victories No. 100, 300, 400 and 600 against the Blue Tigers.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 12:40 p.m.
