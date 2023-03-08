Five years ago, Tyler Alarid was graduating from high school in Sante Fe, New Mexico, looking for someone to give him a shot to prove he could play at the next level.
He was afraid he wouldn't be playing another organized game of basketball.
"Finishing up basketball in my high school career, we didn't end how we wanted. We lost in quarterfinals so that was like a bitter taste at the end because, obviously, you want to finish in the championship," he said. "For me, it just felt like that was it. I was really settled on that."
Alarid had settled on believing he wouldn't play at the college level and had prepared himself to stay home and maybe attend a local community college.
He had plans of going to school, pursuing a teaching degree and trying to be a team manager for the men's basketball team at the University of New Mexico to at least stay close to the game and maybe become a coach after college.
And then someone reached out.
Ozark Christian College's head coach Chris Lahm offered him a tryout. Alarid showed Lahm enough to get a spot on the roster.
There was no guarantee of how much playing time he'd get, but that didn't matter. Alarid just needed someone to give him a shot.
Fast forward five years, Alarid played his final game with OCC after a 78-73 defeat against Crown College in the first round of the NCCAA tournament on Wednesday night and, Lahm had this to say about his guard:
"He is the heart and soul. ... Well, I can just tell you this, for five years I've not worried about getting the ball across half court. ... We're going to miss him."
He averaged just a shade under 18 point per game in his final season and finished inside the top 25 in the country for regular season averages.
He put up similar numbers the season before. Alarid hovered just under 14 ppg during the 2020-21 season, 8 in ’19-’20, and about 11 in his freshman campaign.
He was north of three assists and four rebounds per contest in his first two seasons. In 2020-21 those numbers jumped to 6.7 rpg and 5.1 apg and his last two seasons saw similar numbers.
Did Lahm expect this type of production when the New Mexico native joined the team?
"No," he said. "Although, I will say this, three weeks into practice me and my assistant both looked at each other and said, 'We can't keep him off the court.' He's too good. He proved in and out for three weeks of practice that stuff we'd seen just wasn't luck."
Lahm added that he believed Alarid started every game of his career, at least ones that he didn't miss to injury.
As a 5-foot-9 basketball player, height was always a concern for coaches. He noted that even Coach Lahm had mentioned that to him.
But it never got to him. He said he made sure to always believe in himself.
"For me, I never really let that bother me," Alarid said. "That's the same story all my life. So why would I let it affect me?"
From beginning as a facilitator for guys like Bryce Money (Midwest Christian College Conference player of the year) as a freshman to ending his career as the top scorer, Alarid did it all for OCC.
Lahm gave Alarid the shot he was looking for coming out of high school; Alarid said he just wishes he could have gotten his coach more wins.
"Most of the emotion is just wanting to see us win, and to have the feeling of coming up short always hurts," Alarid said. "I am always thankful that I had the opportunity to compete with my team because I love those guys so much."
REST OF HIS LIFE
Basketball stuck with Alarid because of lifelong relationships he was able to build through it, along with just enjoying the daily competition he found from his youth days with his older brother, William, and friends all the way to college.
"I've got best friends that I'm going to have for the rest of my life because of this team," he said.
Another thing OCC brought back was a passion Alarid said he had forgotten about. Dealing with an injury early in the year last year allowed him to be reminded just how much he wanted to be a coach.
"Being on the bench, taking a different role leading and coaching the guys up a little bit made me think, 'Wow, I really have a passion for this,'" Alarid said.
He doesn't care where he goes to coach, but the basketball lifer knows he wants to lead a team from the sidelines one day.
NOT ON HIS RADAR
Alarid is also going to pursue full-time ministry for his career on top of coaching.
The irony with Alarid ending up in Joplin at OCC is that he never had any intentions of attending a Christian college.
"I never thought of going to a Christian school," he said. "I was pretty young in my faith. Like taking the step of being a follower of Jesus, it wasn't even a thought."
But once coach Lahm offered him an opportunity to continue his career on the hardwood, he couldn't pass it up. Alarid mentioned he was a believer so he figured he would see how the first year went at OCC and see if he liked it there.
Not only did it allow him to extend his career, it turned out he would find what he calls his "mission in life" by getting connected with ministry.
He also had family and friends in his ear back home telling him to give it a shot.
"It's been a blessing because five years ago I wouldn't picture myself in this same spot," Alarid said. "It was really impactful because it changed what I wanted to do. The rest of my life will be pointed toward ministry and coaching."
Coach Lahm was a big influence throughout the 23-year-old's time at the college. On and off the floor, Alarid considers him a great mentor and someone who has showed him a lot about life. He noted that the college itself has been special to him from peers to professors, adding he's "very thankful".
HOMESICK
Alarid has been more than 10 hours from home while he's attended Ozark Christian College. It's not been something that he's dealt with easily. The most difficult thing for him was just not being able to be right by his parents when he needed to talk about life and things happening in basketball or in school.
"Obviously not being close to home sometimes hurts," he said. "We have to schedule months out for them to come visit. ... You can't just pick your stuff up, go visit and then come right back."
He noted that his parents have been good about trying to make it out to games when they could — the NCCAA tournament this week being one time they did. He also added that he did enjoy getting out and learning on his own.
