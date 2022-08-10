INDIANAPOLIS — The Webb City little league baseball team is one step closer to the World Series.
Webb City, representing Missouri, knocked off Davenport, Iowa, 3-1 on Wednesday morning in the Midwest Regional semifinals. The Cardinals, improving to 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament, have advanced to the regional finals.
Webb City will play the winner of Iowa-North Dakota at noon Friday. Iowa-North Dakota clash at 10 a.m. Thursday for a rematch with the Cardinals in the finals.
With a victory on Friday, Webb City earns a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, later this month to compete in the 75th Little League World Series.
"We really were just hitting the ball like we have been," Webb City team captain Bratie Holland said on ESPN's broadcast. "Brock (Hulstine) was great on the mound today. We are just playing our game every game."
And the game had a familiar feel for the Cardinals.
Iowa drew first blood thanks to a sacrifice fly from Theodore Swanson in the top of the first inning.
Webb City answered right back on offense, plating across three runs in the bottom of the third. Slade Stiffler and Brayton Robinson collected back-to-back singles with one out to start the rally for the Cardinals.
Bratie Holland followed by driving home both runners with a high-arching triple off the right field fence to stake Webb City to a 2-1 advantage. One batter later, Laken Johnson provided the Cardinals with a key insurance run with a run-scoring groundout to first base.
Davenport threatened with a single and a walk with two outs in the fourth, but Webb City hurler Brock Hulstine punched out Riley Ehlinger to get out of the inning unscathed.
The Cardinals went down 1-2-3 in the fourth. But things got interesting in the fifth for Davenport.
After Blake Bishop singled, mixed in with a popout and Colin Townsend one-bagger, Quentin Kettmann lofted a flyball out to right field and Bishop tagged up third base. He was initially called safe, but Webb City challenged and the call was overturned as the Cardinals escaped trouble for the second straight inning.
Both sides then went back to their respective dugouts and went out to play before the umpires called them back to revisit the call. It was not overturned upon further review.
Webb City went down scoreless in the bottom half of the inning, but Hulstine did not need any more run support.
The side-winding lefty struck out two and yielded a flyout to center field to go the distance on just 78 pitches. Hulstine scattered one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one free pass.
The Cardinals played error-free baseball in the field. Robinson, Holland and Stiffler each had hits apiece for Webb City.
After Wednesday's game, Holland continued his torrid stretch at the plate. He's now 4-11 with three extra-base hits and a whopping eight RBI in three Midwest Region games.
"I do what's comfortable," Holland said. "My dad keeps talking about how my swing looks like Ken Griffey Jr. I just do what's comfortable."
Davenport starter Mason McFate took the loss. He surrendered three runs on three hits with six whiffs and two walks.
Townsend paced Davenport’s offense with a double and single.
Webb City opened the regional tournament with a 5-4 win over Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday and 17-7 victory over Fargo, North Dakota on Sunday.
The Midwest Region Tournament is an eight-day event that pits state championship teams from Missouri, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin against one another. The tournament champion will advance to the Little League Baseball World Series on Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
