WEBB CITY, Mo. — "Like Kevin Durant in the Finals"
"Choke!"
Those were just a couple of the things Webb City's Walker Sweet heard shouted at him from the Kearney dugout during the Class 5 state quarterfinal game on Saturday.
He stood on the mound hearing the banter after surrendering a leadoff walk to Jackson Helberg in the bottom of the sixth inning and then throwing his pick-off attempt into foul territory up the first-base line. Helberg wound up on third base.
Head coach Andrew Doennig came out to chat with him and brought the entire infield in to discuss the game plan to avoid giving up a 3-2 lead.
"Yeah, that's tough. When you go out there and talk to some of those guys you can tell their heart's about to pound out of their chest," Doennig said. "You just have to remind them how good they are and that's what I did. I told him if his stuff's in the zone he'll be fine."
Sweet had the game — the Class 5 state quarterfinal — on the line, his season on the line, his high school baseball career on the line. His teammates' season and fellow seniors' careers were all on his shoulders. And then he had to try and fight off the noise and pressure.
"I heard it, but in my mind, it's like, 'Whatever,'" Sweet said. "I have to try not to get at them because we have bigger things ahead."
He pushed it aside and got to those bigger things. With no one out and the runner on third, he induced an easy ground ball back to the mound for a quick out to keep the runner on base. With two strikes on the next hitter, he hit him in the head with a pitch and had to try and ease some nerves again. A walk of the next batter would load the bases.
He struck out the next two batters and avoided the trouble in the sixth. The seventh was much easier. After a leadoff walk, he struck out the side and sent the Cardinals to the Final Four.
"It felt good," Sweet said. "I put that first guy on and you can't really do that. I thought I had strike three on the outside corner on that 2-2 count but it was a little bit off."
The noise coming from the opposing dugout didn't let up during the sixth inning but Sweet battled through it. His coach noticed some strength in that effort.
"You have to be able to control your emotions," Doennig said. "We talk to kids all the time about it. You have to be able to battle through it. High school kids are going to say stuff. You have to be able to block it out. The thing about (Sweet) is when he gets locked in, we don't have anyone better than him."
Sweet entered Saturday perfect in four save opportunities. His fifth one had to be the biggest and the sweetest.
"Yes sir," Sweet said about the save being his biggest.
"That's the biggest one of his high school career for sure," Doennig said.
Sweet began the season as a starter. Doennig said that isn't where he belongs and he's built to come in and close games out instead. Coach watched his senior to learn a hard lesson about himself and where he was as a pitcher.
"He learned a tough lesson and get over some stuff and he's flourished ever since then," Doennig added.
Now, Sweet has slammed the door on the biggest game of his life and will be looking forward to getting another opportunity at 1 p.m. Friday in Ozark against St. Francis Borgia.
