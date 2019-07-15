SEDALIA, Mo. — Joplin pitching shut down Sedalia in the final eight innings, and the Outlaws cashed in on errors by the Bombers for a 7-4 victory on Sunday night in MINK League action at Liberty Park Stadium.
With one week left in the season, the second-place Outlaws (19-16, 13-15 MINK) pulled within two games of South Division leader Ozark, which split a doubleheader against Jefferson City. The Outlaws are two games ahead of third-place Jefferson City — the top three teams make the playoffs — and Joplin begins a three-game series at Jefferson City on Wednesday night after playing the Bombers tonight and Tuesday.
Joplin right-hander Brett Biggs (5-1) surrendered four consecutive hits — three singles and a three-run home run by Dalton Bealmer — in the bottom of the first inning. But after that, Biggs allowed four hits in the next five innings and struck out six batters, and reliever Quest Mock fanned three in three hitless innings to earn his third save.
Errors aided the Outlaws in all three innings they scored. Sedalia (15-12, 15-12), which is third in the North Division, committed a total of six errors, and only three Joplin runs were earned.
Zack Ehlen and David Butterfield singled to start the Joplin first inning, and both came home when John Prudhom reached on an error by the third baseman. Prudhom scored when Marcos Villegas reached on an error by the right fielder.
With two outs in the Joplin third, Jack Hanstad singled and came home when Ryan Cedeno reached on an error by the third baseman and later an error by the catcher. Ehlen and Butterfield followed with run-scoring singles — Joplin’s only two RBI — for a 6-4 lead.
The Outlaws tallied their final run in the sixth when Ehlen singled to right, stole second and came home on a throwing error on Prudhom’s infield single to shortstop.
Ehlen went 3-for-5 and scored three runs for the Outlaws. Butterfield and Hanstad added two hits apiece to Joplin’s 12-hit attack.
Sedalia starter Jackson Schmedding (3-2) allowed 10 hits and seven runs in six innings, struck out seven batters and walked one.
A.J. Gardner and Cole Turner had two hits apiece to account for half of the Bombers’ hits.
