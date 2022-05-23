Jasper’s softball team will get a chance to play for all the marbles.
The Eagles blanked last year’s state runner-up Holcomb 3-0 in a semifinal contest of the Class 1 state tournament on Monday afternoon at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
Jasper (16-9) will play Wellington-Napoleon (19-2), a 3-1 winner over Plato, at noon Tuesday in the state championship game barring weather.
The victory marked a historical one for the Eagles.
“I think this will be the third-ever state championship that Jasper has ever played in,” Jasper coach David Osborne said. “We won football in (1979) and we won baseball in 2001. This is the first time for softball, so it’s quite an accomplishment for our school. This has been a goal of ours for a long time.”
Buoyed by a tremendous effort in the circle, Jasper’s Grace Osborne was seemingly unhittable. The sophomore righty fired a complete game one-hitter as she registered 14 punchouts and walked three to set the tone.
Of her 114 pitches, Osborne threw 70 for strikes. She threw 15 first-pitch strikes to the 26 batters she faced and induced six flies out to one groundout.
The Eagles drew first blood as Livia Dumm collected an RBI single as courtesy runner Crystal Smith came across to score in the bottom of the third. Smith pinch-ran for Julia Case, who worked a one out walk to get things going.
“Crystal was a two-time state champion in track this past weekend,” Osborne said. “We had a lot of speed on the bases and she got us going.”
Then in the fifth, Jasper plated across two big insurance runs. Osborne came through with an RBI double to center field, while Abigail Dumm followed with an RBI groundout to score Madelyn Hatfield as the Eagles took a three-run advantage.
“We didn’t get a lot of runners on, but we took advantage of our opportunities and had some timely hits,” Osborne said.
Osborne, who worked through some trouble midway through the game, capped a masterful outing by tossing a perfect 1-2-3 frame as the celebration began for Jasper.
“Grace got into trouble (in the fifth) and she had two on with nobody out,” coach Osborne said. “But she just took over. She had a strikeout, strikeout and a strikeout. You can’t do any better than that. She ended up having a big (run-scoring) double for us. She came up pretty big in this game.”
Alyssa Brown suffered the tough-luck loss for Holcomb. She surrendered two earned runs on just one hit through six strong innings of work.
Brown finished with three strikeouts and issued two free passes.
As for Osborne’s message to his players heading into the state championship tilt, “Don’t pay attention to the stadium. I’m glad we played the semifinal game on the side field. We felt at home there. There were quite a few people here, but they didn’t seem to be affected.
“I hope we’re not affected by playing in the big stadium, but we are taking it one game at a time. That’s all we can do.”
