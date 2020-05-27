Oklahoma football players will return to campus for offseason workouts July 1, using facilities sanitized by fogging and spraying applications, wearing workout clothes disinfected with special detergents, and with the availability of a quarantine area in case they test positive for the coronavirus.
Those are some of the protocols OU announced Tuesday in a detailed outline that accompanies reopening of its athletic facilities. Football players will return first, in a phased approach that will allow other athletes back at a later date.
Before athletes join workouts initially, they will be tested for COVID-19 during an assessment. Daily screenings prior to workouts will take place after that.
OU head athletic trainer Scott Anderson said in a release that the school has been preparing for this moment “in some form” since OU’s facility closed March 13.
“Our priority is precaution while making preparations,” Anderson said, “in what are very fluid circumstances.”
That underlines the cautious approach OU has taken in allowing athletes back on campus. The Sooners will begin voluntary workouts almost a month later than some schools — Clemson, for example, will reopen facilities June 8, as the NCAA has allowed voluntary workouts to begin as soon as June 1.
Before the NCAA announced that date, OU football coach Lincoln Riley called a June 1 return “ridiculous,” feeling it was too soon. He and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione have publicly aligned on that front.
OU’s plan was created by its medical staff with support from the OU Health Sciences Center, which is guiding the university’s entire campus. Riley said the Sooners are proceeding with “extreme care,” and that the medical staff’s advice was to keep players off campus for as long as possible.
“We chose the latest point that we could bring them back and still have enough time to prepare (for a season),” Riley said.
Optimism has increased over the past week about college football beginning on time. Iowa State athletics director’s Jamie Pollard open letter to fans Tuesday says he “fully” expects the Cyclones’ season to begin Sept. 5 and discloses the school’s plan to allow a limited amount of spectators in to watch.
Voluntary workouts are a step in the process toward playing a season, but are not part of the official lead-up to games. Sports Illustrated recently reported that college football decision-makers are considering a preseason model like the NFL’s, with two weeks of organized team activities followed by a four-week preseason camp.
Voluntary workouts at OU will include no more than 10 players working in “open or partially open-air environments whenever possible” initially. All individuals are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, including OU athletics staff members.
COVID-19 screenings will take place at “a single point of entry” before each person is allowed into the facility and cameras will help ensure protocols are followed.
Essential athletic department staff members at the facility are subject to the screenings, too, though OU said most of its staffers will continue working from home.
If an athlete tests positive for the virus, a campus housing facility has been designated for quarantine. There, they’ll receive full care from OU medical staff.
Facilities have been and will continue to be deep cleaned using fogging and spraying applications, and “special” disinfectant detergents for workout clothes.
“We believe in our approach,” Castiglione said in the release, “and are convinced that it best positions our student-athletes and staff for long-term success. It is with great excitement that we look forward to their return in preparation for the upcoming sports seasons.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.