The State Fair of Texas, originally scheduled for Sept. 25 through Oct. 18, was canceled Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma's Oct. 10 football game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl, which is located within the fairgrounds, is not expected to be affected.
“We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one,” OU athletics director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning. The best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.”
Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte also released a statement on Tuesday, which reiterated the programs' plan to keep the Red River Showdown at its normal venue.
"Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on their cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that," Del Conte said.
OU and Texas have played a regular-season game in Dallas every year since 1929. The only non-Dallas meeting during that span came in 2018, when the programs played in the Big 12 Championship Game in nearby Arlington, Texas.
The last time the Sooners faced the Longhorns outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex was Nov. 17, 1923, when the programs played in Austin, Texas. OU last hosted the game in Norman on Nov. 18, 1922.
Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas, said in a release it wasn't possible to run the fair in its usual form while also implementing adequate health and safety precautions.
"While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of north Texas," Norris said in a statement. "The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 134-year history is to take a hiatus for the 2020 season."
