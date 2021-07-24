JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In four previous plate appearances, Caleb Feuerstake did not hit the baseball out of the infield.
But Feuerstake came through in a big way in the ninth inning, lining a bases-clearing double to provide some breathing space in Joplin’s 6-0 victory over Jefferson City on Saturday night at Ernie Vivion Field.
With the victory, the Outlaws (18-21) secured the No. 2 seed in the MINK League South Division standings, percentage points ahead of the third-seeded Renegades (16-19).
As a result, the Outlaws are at home at 7 p.m. Monday for a first-round playoff game against Jefferson City at Joe Becker Stadium. The winner advances to a second-round game on Tuesday night at division-winner Sedalia.
In the North Division, second-seeded St. Joseph entertains third-seeded Chillicothe on Monday night, and the winner plays Tuesday night at division-winner Clarinda.
Tuesday night’s two winners square off in a best-of-3 series starting Thursday night to determine the league champion.
The Outlaws scored single runs in the second and sixth innings to take a 2-0 lead into the ninth.
Caden Bressler led off the inning with a single, and one out later Jeb Jenkins was hit by a pitch and Drake Angeron walked to fill the bases.
Then Feuerstake, who was 0-for-4 with two popouts and two strikeouts, lined a double to left-center field to score all three runners. Feuerstake advanced to third on the close play at the plate and later scored on a wild pitch.
Five Outlaws combined to pitch the shutout. Clay Saporito, who prepped at Columbus, worked five innings to get the victory, and Jack O’Brien, Austin Gottula, Christian DeJesus and Justin Schrader pitched one inning each.
“We didn’t want to come back (to Jefferson City) on Monday, and that showed in the pitching performance,” Outlaws manager Chris Dawson said. “Saporito threw five amazing innings, controlled the tempo from the start. The four guys out of the bullpen were lights out. They’ve been lights out all summer.”
The Outlaws took the lead in the second when Ethan Ellis scored on Bressler’s sacrifice fly to right field. They doubled their lead in the sixth when Brett Weimers was hit by a pitch and scored on Jared Toler’s hit-and-run double.
