SEDALIA, Mo. — The second meeting between the Joplin Outlaws and Sedalia Bombers will have to wait.
The Outlaws' road MINK League contest on Friday night was postponed due to rain. A make-up date has yet to be determined.
One league rain day is open in the first month of the MINK season — June 23.
Joplin will be a little over an hour from Sedalia before that date. The Outlaws play at Jefferson City at 7 p.m. on June 22 while the Bombers host the Nevada Griffons.
Joplin currently has a 4-2 record, sitting in first place in the MINK League South Division standings entering Friday night's action.
The Outlaws return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday with their first trip to Des Moines, where they will take on the Peak Prospects at Memorial PBF.
Joplin concludes play at Des Moines on Sunday at 7 before heading to Clarinda for games on Monday and Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.