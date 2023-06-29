The Joplin Outlaws scored early and often and rode the strength of several strong innings en route to a 15-2 win in a run-rule shortened game over first-place Jefferson City in their South Division MINK League game on Thursday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
Joplin (10-13) drew first blood with a Kolton Reynolds double to left field that plated Garrett Chun in the bottom of the first inning. Jaret Nelson followed with a single to left that scored Nixon Brannan and Reynolds scored on a sacrifice by Jason Lazo to give Joplin a three-run advantage going into the second inning.
The Renegades (15-15) tightened the game with a two-run second inning when Charlie Rogan drove Cade Schupp home with a centerfield single and Calen Kruger plated Rogan on a fielder's choice.
The Outlaws had their most productive inning offensively in the bottom of the fourth. Chun hit a single to plate Cole Hill to give Joplin a 4-2 lead before Reynolds plated Brett Sarwinski and Chun with an RBI double to centerfield for the second time in the game.
Reynolds put Joplin up 7-2 with a steal of home before Caden Bressler's ground out scored Nelson.
But the Outlaws were far from retiring their bats and added three more runs to their 9-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. A Brannan single to left field brought Sarwinski across the plate to give Joplin a 10-2 cushion. A Lazo single to center field scored Brannan before Bressler made it 12-2 with a single to center field that scored Reynolds.
The Outlaws' scoring continued in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Sarwinski scored on a wild pitch and Landon Meyer scored courtesy of a Kolden Howerton single to center. Bressler made it 15-2 with a single to center that plated William Kelly.
Pitcher Logan Rains had his best outing of the season, giving up just two runs on three hits in six full innings of work. Rains struck out three and walked four. Campbell Lyons closed out the game for Joplin, sending the Renegades down in order in the top of the seventh.
Joplin outhit Jefferson City 12-3, with four Outlaws logging multiple hits. Reynolds was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Bressler was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, Chun was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and Sarwinski was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
The teams conclude their two-game set Friday night at 7 p.m. at Joe Becker.
