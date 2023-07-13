After a 5-3 loss to the visiting Clarinda A’s on Wednesday, the first-place South Division Joplin Outlaws (17-17) needed a win to get back to the .500 mark and did so Thursday night with a 7-5 come-from-behind win at Joe Becker Stadium.
Clarinda (22-13) scored its first run in the second inning courtesy of a Junior Barajas homer off the arm of Joplin starter Luke Schmedding.
The A’s made it a 2-0 game in the top of the third inning, when Anthony Pomilia drove in Luke Stout with a single to left field. Stout had opened the inning with a double to left field before advancing to third on a Cole Warehine single to left.
Clarinda tacked on three more runs in the top of the fourth inning. A Stout single to right field brought in Julian Sanger before Gavin Long’s sacrifice RBI scored Cord Darrinski. A Warehine double to left plated Stout and extended the A’s lead to 5-0.
Joplin was able to manufacture its first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth, when Jaret Nelson scored from third on a Korey Siracusa sacrifice after Nelson managed to steal second and third bases.
Schmedding found his groove and Joplin sent the A’s down in order in the top of the fifth inning before narrowing the gap to 5-3 with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Cole Hill scored on a Bressler single to center field before Bressler crossed the plate on a Kolton Reynolds double to left.
Clarinda starter Charlie Horne was pulled for Ben Zehr in the bottom of the sixth inning after hitting Joplin’s Jason Lazo with a pitch. Lazo took second on a wild pitch before Siracusa drew a walk, prompting another pitching change for the A’s. Jay Kennedy took over on the mound and loaded the bases with a walk of William Kelly after two straight wild pitches.
Lazo crossed the plate after Kennedy hit Joplin batter Brett Sarwinski to bring Joplin within a run at 5-4. The Outlaws tied the game after Kennedy plunked Joplin’s Hill, bringing home Siracusa.
Joplin reliever Caden Myers replaced Schmedding on the mound in the top of the seventh inning and sent the A’s down in order. The Outlaws drew two straight walks — Reynolds and Nelson — off Kennedy in the bottom of the inning before both runners advanced on a Lazo groundout to second base. The Outlaws got their first lead of the game off a Siracusa sacrifice fly to right field. Kelley extended the Outlaws lead to 7-5 off a single to third base that plated Nelson.
Myers shut down the A’s in the top of the eighth and Brock Wallace took over pitching duties for Clarinda in the bottom of the inning. Wallace hit lead-off batter Sarwinski with a pitch, but Sarwinski fell victim to a one-out double-play ground ball off the bat of Bressler.
Myers struck out Darrinski and Stout in the top of the ninth before getting a ground ball out on Long to secure the 7-5 win.
Schmedding gave up five runs on nine hits in six innings of work, fanning six while walking three batters. Myers was perfect in his three innings, giving up no hits, no runs and no walks while striking out three.
Horne went five innings for the A’s, giving up three runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Next up for Joplin, a 7 p.m. match-up with Sedalia on Friday at Joe Becker.
