JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Led by a solid effort on the mound and timely hitting at the plate, the Joplin Outlaws earned a 6-2 victory over the Jefferson City Renegades on Thursday night in MINK League action at Vivion Field.
With a second straight win, the Outlaws improved to 22-17 overall and 16-16 in the MINK League.
Joplin remains three games back of the Ozark Generals (20-14 MINK) for the top spot in the South Division. Ozark blasted Nevada 16-1 on Thursday.
Jefferson City slipped to 16-23 on the season and 12-23 in the MINK.
Three Joplin pitchers limited the Renegades to just two runs on five hits in the nine-inning affair.
Tyler Gum (1-1) started for Joplin and allowed one run on three hits in six innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. Josh Bortka and Nozomu Yamauchi pitched in relief.
The game was scoreless until the Outlaws pushed across a single tally in the third as Alec Capshaw was hit by a pitch and later scored on David Butterfield’s double.
The Renegades tied it in the bottom half on Carter Mize’s RBI single.
But Joplin took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Missouri Southern product Mike Million singled and later scored on an error.
The Outlaws extended their lead in the sixth. Marcos Villegas doubled, Million singled and Ryan Lorber reached on a fielder’s choice, putting runners on the corners. Next, Damian Acosta delivered a two-run double, giving the visitors a 4-1 cushion.
The Outlaws added two runs in the eighth to take a five-run lead. Acosta was hit by a pitch and then charged home on Capshaw’s double. Later in the frame, Donovan Sutti drew a bases-loaded walk.
Jefferson City touched Yamauchi for an unearned run in the ninth for the final margin.
The Outlaws tallied six runs on nine hits.
Million went 3-for-5, while Villegas contributed two hits. Capshaw scored a pair of runs, while Acosta had three RBI.
Dede Cole had two hits for the Renegades.
Manny Martinez (1-2) was charged with the loss after he allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
The Outlaws will go for a three-game sweep at 7 Friday night.
