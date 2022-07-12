In the midst of a four-game skid, the Joplin Outlaws needed something to go its way as it remains in the hunt for a MINK League South title.
Tuesday night was a good start.
Joplin snapped the cold spell in the best way possible, earning a doubleheader sweep over the Chillicothe Mudcats by scores of 17-7 and 8-6 at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Outlaws, improving to 16-18, is within striking distance of division-leading Sedalia (17-17) with 10 games to play.
“It was good to see our guys come ready to go and locked in,” Joplin manager Gonzalo Gonzalez said. “From the start, we put up 10 runs in that first game and we had good pitching out of Cole White. We had great pitching there at the end with our newcomer, Justin Schrader. For us, it was one of those days where we finally put it all together. Hitting, pitching and defensively. It was a great night.”
Joplin 17, Chillicothe 7
The Outlaws broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the top of the fourth and never looked back in a 10-run triumph over the Mudcats in a game that was suspended at Chillicothe earlier this summer.
The Mudcats cut the score to 10-7 with one run in the bottom of the fourth, but Joplin finished the game off with seven unanswered runs.
Caden Bressler and Jordan Sheridan each went 3 for 4 to lead the Outlaws offense. Bressler scored three runs and drove in two, while Sheridan picked up an RBI and scored once.
Grant Jones drove in a team-high three runs off one hit. Cade Lott added a pair of hits and amassed two RBI, while Korrey Siracusa scored four runs, drove in two runs, had one hit and walked twice.
Cole White earned the win for Joplin. He surrendered three earned runs on seven hits in five innings of work.
Andrew Sumner and Justin Schrader worked scoreless innings out of the bullpen to finish it off for the Outlaws.
Joplin 8, Chillicothe 6
After Chillicothe took a 6-4 lead with four runs in the fifth, Joplin did Joplin things in the home half of the frame.
The Outlaws rallied with three runs to claim an eventual 8-6 triumph to put the finishing touches on the twinbill sweep.
Joe Ricchio collected a two-run double out to left field to tie the game at 6. Carl Junction product Carson Johnson contributed the go-ahead RBI single to center field that put Joplin ahead for good.
Connery O’Donnell (winning pitcher) and Harold Baez slammed the door in relief. O’Donnell retired the first two batters in the sixth, while Baez induced a groundout to finish the sixth and posted a zero in the seventh to notch the save.
The Outlaws totaled nine hits. Garrett Chun, Bressler and Johnson each rapped two hits with runs driven in.
Tyler Davis added a hit and two RBI as well for Joplin’s offense. Starter Jack Kelley, who took a no-decision, pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on three hits with four strikeouts and six walks.
Joplin plays host to Chillicothe once again at 7 p.m. Wednesday night before Sedalia comes to town for a pivotal matchup on Thursday.
The Outlaws also play the Bombers at home on Saturday and close out the regular season at Sedalia on July 23.
“This doubleheader sweep helps us get back on the road of being able to fight and understand there’s still a good possibility of us being first in the South,” Gonzalez said. “We just have to handle business tomorrow against these guys again and then we have to take one against Sedalia.”
