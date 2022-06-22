BOONE, Iowa. — The rally caps were on tight Wednesday night for the Joplin Outlaws.
Joplin, which saw the Des Moines Peak Prospects erase a 4-1 deficit with five runs in the seventh, closed out the game with five unanswered tallies of its own to earn a 9-6 triumph in a MINK League road contest.
The Outlaws, improving to 9-8 on the season, completed the two-game sweep of Des Moines.
Joplin plated its final five runs in the top of the eighth. Cody Min and Jordan Sheridan worked back-to-back bases-loaded walks to tie the game at 6-6.
Sam Fagan scored the go-ahead tally on a wild pitch. Joe Ricchio and Casey Yamauchi rapped RBI singles to account for the Outlaws’ final scoring.
Joplin was propelled early on by the long ball. A catcher at Fort Scott Community College, Ricchio got the Outlaws on the board with a solo home run in the fourth.
Mike Long, who redshirted in his freshman season at Central Missouri, followed with a three-run blast as Joplin pulled in front 4-0.
The Peak Prospects started their own rally when Nik George collected a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth.
Des Moines pushed across five runs in the seventh. Chad Herrera started the scoring with a two-run double, while Taichi Nakao had the game-tying RBI single.
Bryce Hall came through with the go-ahead RBI single, while George capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to give the Peak Prospects a 6-4 lead.
Joplin travels to play at the St. Joseph Mustangs at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
