The Joplin Outlaws are heading into the postseason with plenty of momentum.
The Outlaws ended the regular season on a high note by recording not one, but two thrilling walk-off victories over the Nevada Griffons on Monday evening at Joe Becker Stadium.
In the final night of the MINK League’s regular season, and on Fan Appreciation Night, the Outlaws won the opener 5-4 when Missouri Southern product Joe Kinder delivered a clutch walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
In the nightcap, Jack Hanstad smacked a game-ending single in the bottom of the eighth to give the Outlaws a 2-1 victory and a clean sweep over their South Division rivals.
“In both games we were able to get guys on-base and then drive them in,” Outlaws manager Danny Weaver said. “We’ll take that any day of the week. The guys came up big. Joe and Jack both hit fastballs well.”
Winners of seven-straight games, second-seeded Joplin (27-17, 21-16 MINK) will host third-seeded Jefferson City (16-26, 12-26 MINK) at 7 tonight in a first-round clash of the MINK League’s South Division playoffs.
“Overall, we’ve been playing well and finding ways to win games,” Weaver said. “It’s nice to continue our winning ways and roll into the playoffs like that. We’re hoping for good things tomorrow night.”
The pair of losses ended Nevada’s season, as the Griffons (12-27, 12-26 MINK) needed one win to earn the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.
GAME 1
The opening game saw the resumption of a July 6 date that was suspended due to the weather, with the Outlaws leading 3-0 in the third inning after Donovan Sutti blasted a three-run homer in the opening frame.
Nevada had the bases loaded with no outs in the fifth, but failed to score, as a strikeout and a 4-6-3 double play ended the threat. In the bottom half of the fifth, David Butterfield walked and later scored when Marcos Villegas slapped an RBI single up the middle to give the Outlaws a 4-0 cushion.
The Griffons tied it up with four runs in the sixth on Lane Marlow’s two-run single, an error and a bases-loaded walk.
In the bottom of the seventh, Zack Ehlen walked, stole second and then sprinted home when Kinder lined the game-ending base hit to the fence in left field off Walker Johnson.
Hunter Hatfield was the winning pitcher and Johnson took the loss.
Game 2
The finale was a classic pitcher’s duel.
The Griffons plated a single tally in the first, as Brayland Skinner doubled and later charged home on Trevor Kimm’s infield single. The hosts tied it up in the fourth when Hanstad singled, stole second and came home on Kinder’s RBI single.
Joplin stranded the winning run in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, while the Griffons left two on base in the eighth against Outlaws reliever Tyler Gum.
In the bottom of the eighth, Damian Acosta walked and then Ryan Cedeno singled. John Prudhom moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt before Hanstad sent everyone home by smacking the game-winning single into right field off Griffons reliever Rece Martin, setting off the second celebration of the night for the hosts.
“I was looking for a fastball and I got a hold of it,” said Hanstad, a third baseman who plays at East Texas Baptist. “It felt awesome to do that after Joe did it in the first game. It was pretty cool for us to do that in back-to-back games.”
Malachi Crone started for Joplin and allowed one run on three hits while striking out three in four innings. In a stellar performance, Gavin Kinney retired all eight batters he faced, striking out five in three innings. Gum earned the win after tossing a scoreless eighth.
Nevada starting pitcher Alec Telles also dazzled on the mound, as he gave up just two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in seven innings. Telles retired 11-straight hitters at one point, but took the loss.
A win tonight against the Renegades would put the Outlaws in the division title game against the Ozark Generals on Wednesday night in Springfield.
“It feels good to end the regular season with a win,” Hanstad said. “Now we’ll try to keep it rolling.”
