This time Joplin grabbed the early lead, and the Outlaws maintained the advantage to earn a much-needed 6-4 victory over the Jefferson City Renegades on Sunday night in MINK League action at Joe Becker Stadium.
The victory put the Outlaws in second place in the tightly bunched South Division standings. Sedalia swept a doubleheader from Des Moines and moved into first place at 14-14, one-half game ahead of Joplin (12-13). Nevada and Jefferson City are 12-15,.
Joplin entertains Nevada at 7 p.m. Monday.
Outlaws starter Cale McCallister (2-0) gave up two runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out two batters and walked four. Austin Gottula entered and tossed two hitless innings with three strikeouts, and Clay Saporito and Jake Algee each allowed a run in one inning.
The Outlaws, who scored in only two innings while losing two games at Nevada on Friday and Saturday, scored a run in the first inning and three in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Jeb Jenkins singled home an unearned run in the Joplin second.
Caleb Fuerestake singled to start the Outlaws third inning, stole second and scored on Ethan Ellis’ single. Dawson Walters followed with a two-run home run, an inside-the-park shot to right field.
Hamilton Anderson’s two-run homer in the sixth inning pulled the Renegades within 4-2.
But the Outlaws got one run back in the bottom of the inning as Jenkins singled and scored on Feuerstake’s two-out single. Joplin got its final run in the eight when Brett Weimers walked with one out, stole second and scored on Drake Angeron’s single.
Jenkins went 3-for-4 to lead the Outlaws’ 10-hit attack, and Feuerstake and Angeron each had two hits.
