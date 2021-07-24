The Joplin Outlaws had been on the road long enough, and it showed in their performance on the field.
Leading almost from start to finish, the Outlaws defeated Jefferson City 6-0 on Saturday night in the final regular-season game.
The teams meet again to begin MINK League postseason play, but Saturday’s victory gave the Outlaws home field advantage on Monday night. First pitch is at 7 at Joe Becker Stadium.
“We’d been on the road six days,” Outlaws manager Chris Dawson said. “We didn’t want to come back (to Jefferson City) on Monday night.”
The Outlaws (18-21) wound up as the second seed in the South Division, percentage points ahead of the third-seeded Renegades (16-19). Nevada (14-16) was second in the standings, but the Griffons had to cancel their final 10 games of the season after someone in the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
Naturally the Outlaws would have liked a better season record, but they went 4-4 on their final road trip to earn the second home playoff game in team history. Joplin lost to Jefferson City in 2019 in the Outlaws’ other home postseason game.
“The season has been weird,” Dawson said. “I’m not disappointed in the season. Obviously it would have been nice to win more games, but also at the end of the day, if you could turn around our games with Nevada during the regular season, we’d almost run away with the division.
“Nevada is the one team we could figure out (1-7 record against the Griffons) until the end. We split with Sedalia, and Sedalia is a good team. We were above .500 against teams in the North and won a game from Clarinda (North Division top seed with 32-4 league record).
“I’m proud of our guys. They played their butts off all summer, especially this last road tripe. I’m excited for them and excited to host a home playoff game in front of our fans, who have been phenomenal all summer long.”
Caleb Feuerstake, who’s three-run double broke open Saturday night’s game, leads the Outlaws with a .373 average (31-of-83) with nine doubles, two home runs and 16 runs batted in, according to the league statistics. Logan Cline is hitting .306 with two homers and a team-high 26 RBI, and Ethan Ellis is batting .301 with two homers and 19 RBI. Brett Weimers has a team-high three homers while batting .287.
The Outlaws have set a league record with 130 stolen bases, led by Cline with 17, Jeb Jenkins and Drake Angeron with 16 apiece and Feuerstake and Lawson Faria with 15 apiece.
The Outlaws’ pitching staff has a 3.70 earned run average with 348 strikeouts and 162 walks in 323 innings.
Christian DeJesus and Jack O’Brien lead the staff with 3-1 records. DeJesus has a team-high 46 strikeouts, five more than Justin Schrader, and a team-low 1.57 ERA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.