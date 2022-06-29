NEVADA, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws suffered a 10-9 setback to the Nevada Griffons on Wednesday night at Lyons Stadium.
Nevada improved to 9-15 on the summer, while Joplin slipped to 11-12.
The Outlaws were the beneficiaries of a fast start, jumping out to a 6-2 advantage after two innings. However, the Griffons plated five runs in the sixth to take a one-run advantage.
Nevada added one tally in the seventh to extend its lead to 8-6. Joplin tied the game at 8-8 with two in the top of the eighth, but the Griffons answered with two of their own in the home half of the frame.
The Outlaws rallied in the ninth with one run, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.
Justin Agnor earned the win for Nevada. He worked the final 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen and allowed one run on three hits.
Starter Grant Miller recorded five strikeouts and gave up six runs on six hits in four innings. Richard Tomlinson, Sully Lane and Tristan Jones were also used in relief by the Griffons.
Sam Manwarren paced Nevada’s 13-hit attack. The catcher/first baseman homered twice and finished with three RBI.
Cameron Hill took the loss for Joplin. He scattered two runs on one hit with two walks in one inning of work.
The Outlaws amassed 12 hits. Liam Bailey and Caden Bressler each had three hits and drove in three.
Joplin returns to Joe Becker Stadium on Thursday. The Outlaws play host to the Sedalia Bombers with a 7 p.m. first pitch.
