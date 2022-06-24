CLARINDA, Iowa. — The Joplin Outlaws suffered a 10-3 loss to the Clarinda A’s in a MINK League road contest Friday night.
Clarinda improved to 14-4, while Joplin slipped to 9-10.
The Outlaws were plagued by five errors and 11 free passes surrendered by the pitching staff.
Joplin drew first blood with three runs in the first two innings, but the A’s responded with 10 unanswered tallies the rest of the way.
Ricky Harrison, the winning pitcher, tossed a quality start. He allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out five with two walks.
Will Walsh finished it off in relief for Clarinda. He hurled three no-hit frames and had four punchouts.
The A’s tallied seven hits in the contest. Luke Saunders went 2 for 4 with two runs scored to lead the offense, while Jared Anderson, Max Peterson, Jackson Powell and Nathan Barksdale each had hits and drove in two runs.
Ethan Sally suffered the loss for the Outlaws. He allowed four runs on three hits with five free passes in three innings of work.
Joplin product Kohl Cooper ate up five innings and gave up the remaining six runs. The lefty fanned eight batters, but issued six walks.
Garrett Chun and Tyler Davis each had run-scoring hits for the Outlaws.
Joplin closes out its two-game set at Clarinda at 7 p.m. Saturday.
