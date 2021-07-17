Mother Nature got the best of the Joplin Outlaws’ Mink League outing against the Clarinda A’s on Saturday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
After seeing Joplin take an early 1-0 lead, two separate weather delays forced by a quick developing storm in the area led to the game’s cancellation with two outs in the top of the second inning.
The game will not be made up, meaning the Outlaws’ league contest against Sedalia at 7 p.m. Sunday night will mark their final home game of the summer season.
Joplin is currently in second place in the MINK South Division standings and trails division frontrunner Sedalia by two games with a week left in the regular season.
The lone run scored by Joplin before Saturday’s game was canceled came off the bat of Ethan Ellis with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. Ellis’ double down the line in left field plated Logan Cline, who hit a single through the left side in the at-bat before.
Outlaws starting pitcher Christian DeJesus got off to a productive start, surrendering just one hit while striking out a pair in 1 2/3 innings go work.
Following Sunday night’s home finale, Joplin will close out the regular season on a six-game road trip that will include stops at Chillicothe, Sedalia and Jefferson City. The start of the MINK division playoffs will be on Monday, July 26.
