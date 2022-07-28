The Joplin Outlaws are in the driver’s seat.
Aided by a pair of big innings offensively, Joplin defended its home turf as it knocked off the St. Joseph Mustangs 7-3 in the first game of the MINK League championship series on Thursday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
All that separates the Outlaws (25-21) from their first league title in organization history is one win. Joplin looks to accomplish that feat as it travels to play at St. Joseph at 7 p.m. Friday night.
“This win was crucial because St. Joe is hard to beat at home,” Joplin manager Gonzalo Gonzalez said. “I have to give it to Johnny (Coy). They have a great team over there. For us to take this one from them at our place, it was a huge key for us to stay alive in this and give ourselves a chance.”
Joplin certainly finished out the season dominant at home. The Outlaws, who went an impressive 17-7 at Joe Becker this summer, won their last 10 games inside their home confines.
“To be able to take all those and do it for the city of Joplin is big,” Gonzalez said. “It just goes to show how much these people care about us, care about our organization and I’m just happy they came out in mass to support us tonight.”
St. Joseph flirted with drawing first blood as Joplin starter Ethan Sally dealt with control issues and walked three straight batters with two outs in the top of the second.
But the righty maneuvered out of trouble by yielding an inning-ending pop up.
The Outlaws never wavered from that point on, breaking through with four runs in the bottom half of the third.
Sam Fagan got things started with a hit by pitch, while Cade Lott singled up the middle and Korrey Siracusa reached on a fielding error as Joplin was in business with the bases juiced and nobody out.
A Division II Washburn commit, Caden Bressler broke the scoreless tie with a two-run single to center field as the Outlaws took a 2-0 advantage.
After Jakob Machuca received an intentional walk, Max Bruff drove home two on another two-run one-bagger up the middle to cap Joplin’s big third inning.
The Outlaws broke the game open by plating three runs — all with two outs — in the fifth to stretch their lead to 7-0.
Bruff started the rally with a walk, while Matt Campbell was plunked and Carson Carpenter followed with a single to load the bases. Joplin’s first run came via Fagan, who was hit by a pitch.
Lott, from Eastern Oklahoma State, then ripped a two-run single to put a big exclamation point on the inning for the hosts.
“We had a lot of patient at-bats,” Gonzalez said. “I saw guys taking pitches, getting after the fastball and hunting their pitches when it was time. That was clutch for our guys to keep their heads down and just grind out at-bats, do the right things when we were up in plus counts.”
The Mustangs threatened in the eighth as Ryan Koski, Trevor McCollum and Rob Butler drew bases-loaded walks each, but Joplin reliever Connery O’Donnell escaped further damage with a strikeout to end the inning.
Justin Schrader struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth to slam the door for the Outlaws.
“They threatened at the end, so to be able to take those last couple of insurance runs was big for us,” Gonzalez said. “All we knew when we got it to Schrader, we knew it was going to be game there at the end.”
Despite four walks, Sally tossed four hitless innings in the start for Joplin. Cole White, who earned the win, hurled the next 3 2/3 innings and surrendered three runs on three hits with four walks and as many strikeouts.
In his final home game as an Outlaw, Lott went a perfect 3 for 3 to pace Joplin’s eight-hit attack.
“It’s been a long summer, but we are here at the end,” Lott said. “We’ve got two games left, one if we play well. It’s tough to win at St. Joe. But tonight we came out and swung it well. We did everything right. We played good defense. Pitchers were in the zone really well until the (eighth). Besides that, we played well-rounded baseball. In this league and a lot of leagues, that’s all it takes.”
Braden Berry took the loss for the Mustangs. He coughed up four runs (three earned) on four hits in three innings of work.
Tanner Schmidt allowed the final three runs in two innings out of the bullpen. St. Joseph logged just four hits.
For Joplin to come away with its first MINK title, Gonzalez said pitching is the biggest key as the Mustangs are a whopping 22-5 at Phil Welch Stadium this summer.
“Pitching will be big,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to hit. We’re going to play solid defense. It’s going to come down to whether we show up on the mound or not.”
As Lott put it, “We are in the driver’s seat. Hopefully we come out tomorrow and play like it.”
With a win, St. Joe would force an all-decisive Game 3, which it would host at 7 p.m. Saturday.
