With their last win — an 11-5 victory over Nevada on Tuesday — the Joplin Outlaws (14-13) leapt into first place in the MINK League South Division. They also logged their sixth win in as many outings.
Outlaws Coach Chris Dawson said Joplin’s run production can be attributed not only to a key addition to his lineup — Pittsburg State’s Nixon Brannan — but to increased numbers up and down the order.
“It’s the combination of everything,” Dawson said. “We’ve finally been able to be at home for a stretch — either at home or Nevada, and when we’re at those two places, we’re able to get the full complements of pitching and hitting. Adding someone the caliber of Nixon Brannan to the line up regularly helps, too.
“When guys are struggling defensively, he (Brannan) has the ability to go out there and talk to them. It’s not something we have to tell him to do. He just senses it. He’s been around the block. It’s his maturity and leadership that have helped take us to the next level. When you have someone like him who is hanging around guys like Kolton Reynolds and Jaret Nelson, who are talented in their own right but are coming off freshman years, and they hang around someone like him, it’s no surprise that those two have taken off offensively as well.”
Dawson said he believes that trio of hitters are three of the best players in the MINK League.
“When you’ve got the three best hitters in the league all going at once, and the rest of the team gets hot, too, we kind of have this perfect moment here in this last week and hopefully we can ride it until the end,” Dawson said.
During that six-game win streak, the Outlaws have put up some eye-popping numbers. Over the course of the streak, Joplin has outhit the competition with a 12.7 hits per game average while holding the other teams to just 6 hits a game on average. The Outlaws also have used aggressive base running and solid defense to make those hits count, averaging 11.5 runs per game and limiting their opponents to just 3.1 runs per game.
“We’re better when we’re in motion,” Dawson said of his team’s base running. “We’re better when we are being aggressive and trying to take the extra bags, even if we get thrown out and we’re better when we try to force the action because if we just sit on first base waiting to get hit in, it’s not happening. It didn’t happen the first four weeks of the season, so we now force the issue .”
After losing three straight games, 6-3, and 6-5 and 5-2 in a double header, to the Nevada Griffins, the Outlaws rebounded to post a dominating 15-2 win over then first-place Jefferson City on June 29 at Joe Becker Stadium to begin their current streak.
Dawson said after the double-header losses to Nevada, he concentrated on working on flaws among individual hitters in contrast to players trying to hit the ball over the fence in batting practice.
“Ever since we made that change, we have kind of seen our offense explode,” Dawson said. “I think guys are staying in a better approach and are able to get on base, able to run and able to create chaos. When we do that, clearly we are a damn good team. Hopefully we can keep that going.”
Joplin followed the 15-2 win over Jefferson City with an 11-4 victory over the Renegades on June 30 at Joe Becker Stadium. Their success continued Saturday, July 1, with an 11-1 defeat of visiting Sedalia.
The Outlaws made the short trip to Nevada on Sunday and blanked the Griffins 13-0, with Eli Stoops giving up just four hits in six innings, while striking out five batters. In the closest game of the streak, the Outlaws squeezed out an 8-7 win over Nevada at Pittsburg State on Monday, courtesy of a Brannan walk-off homer.
Joplin celebrated Independence Day with an 11-5 win over the Griffins.
After a day off on Wednesday, the Outlaws travel to Sedalia on Thursday and Chillicothe on Friday and Saturday before returning to Joe Becker for nine straight homes games beginning with a Monday match-up against Nevada.
Dawson said he hopes the upcoming home stand keeps the momentum going for his Outlaws.
“Obviously being at home for the next 12 out of 15 games or so is going to help us,” Dawson said. “We just have to stay level-headed. I think the guys are just having fun paying baseball again. So many people were pressing early on — myself included — and now that we got this thing rolling, it’s nice to show up at the ballpark and have fun and want people to come out and cheer us on. We’re back to our winning ways. Keep coming out and cheering these guys on. I know they love to see the stands full of supporters.”
